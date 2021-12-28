from old cars to boats

GM recently announced that it will expand electrification to another level, going beyond launching new electric cars. The American brand intends to offer a wide range of options for converting old cars, boats and other types of vehicles.

According to the statement, this approach will allow GM to expand its reach to a larger and more diverse group of customers, helping companies meet the growing demand for zero-emission technology while achieving its own sustainability goals.

“GM has an established strategy, network of integrators and co-development agreements to apply a wide range of components and solutions to a wide range of customers and use cases,” said Travis Hester, vice president of Growth Operations at GM GM Electric Vehicles.

Estimating revenue of $20 billion in the global market for electric vehicle components by 2030, GM seeks to build its share by working in four key areas: Chevy Performance and Aftermarket, GM Powered Solutions, Ground Support Equipment and Marine Propulsion.

It is worth remembering that the American automaker has already given us an idea of ​​the wide possibilities for electrification in older cars, with an emphasis on conversion kits for classics such as the Chevrolet E-10, Blazer-E K5, Camaro eCOPO or an El Camino SS converted independently. And as announced by GM, these solutions will hit the market in 2022.

In the future, the company will look to implement the very latest in electric vehicle technology, regardless of battery generation or chemistry, to electrify a wide range of applications in various segments.

“Our customers will benefit from GM’s vast network of resources, support and experience as an innovator in the electrification space,” said Hester. “As we advance our Ultium Platform and other zero-emission technologies, we anticipate smaller, more affordable and flexible components and offerings over time.”

But as we said at the beginning, the conversion plan will not be restricted to electric cars. In the area of ​​Ground Support Equipment, the US company will provide conversion kits to electrify airport service vehicles, for example.

In addition, the strategy also encompasses Marine Propulsion, a sector in which GM has invested by buying shares in Pure Watercraft, a startup specializing in zero-emission maritime transport – the aim is to develop and sell a line of battery-powered electric vessels.

Finally, the offensive encompasses targets for the Hydrotec division for hydrogen aircraft as well as BrightDrop, responsible for business with commercial vehicles, such as the recently launched electric urban delivery vans.

According to the statement, additional details and information, in addition to specific product applications for each segment, will be released soon.

Source: GM