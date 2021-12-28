Galaxy S22 Ultra should surprise with super camera and cinematographic features, rumor points out

Scheduled to arrive in early 2022, the line Samsung Galaxy S22 continues to stir the market with rumors and leaks. New information points to a greatly improved photographic quality for the Ultra variant of the series. According to the TuttoAndroid website, Samsung is paying special attention to its software. Galaxy S22 Ultra so that the photos and videos captured by him are impressive and, who knows, go head-to-head with the iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple.

The model must sport a rear photographic set with the same architecture as its predecessor model, being the primary 108 MP sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and 2 10 MP telephoto lenses. Since the hardware must not change, to ensure significant improvements in the quality of images and videos, the South Korean brand would be counting on software optimizations and artificial intelligence help.