Galisteus rebuts Mara Maravilha on his nose: Again?

After being called “noses” by Mara Maravilha during her participation in the “Silvio Santos Program”, Adriane Galisteu used Instagram to refute the comment.

At the time, Mara had to give hints of a question in which the answer was the presenter of “The Farm”, but ended up offending Galisteu by referring to her that way.

Me and my nose again? Have you ever wondered why you charge so much and find yourself so flawed? For the simple fact of listening to others. You care a lot about what the other person is going to think, what the other person is going to say. In a time we live where the internet has a much greater weight in our lives, we need to be at ease with ourselves to go through unnecessary things and people, dealing with comments about us all the time. Loving yourself the way you are, with your faults and qualities is the first step. God made you that way, without taking it off. If you look in the mirror every day and like what you see is the most delicious feeling there is. If you’ve never had this feeling, give it a try! Get along with this wonderful person you are as best you can. When you accept yourself, you release yourself in an indescribable way.

Without mentioning the name of Mara Maravilha, Galisteu ended the publication saying that people should respect and love each other.

“Not letting insecure people put you down is an act of love with yourself. Respect yourself above all! Don’t accept less than you deserve! Love yourself first? I know it’s not easy sometimes, but do it. your homework, your mantra and, believe me, it works! Look at me and my nose being happy!”, he said.