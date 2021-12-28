Game Pass already has more than 30 games confirmed for next year

Many of them arrive on launch day

Xbox has had a great year when it comes to exclusive releases. From weighty titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2, to others who still deserve to be remembered as The Medium (despite the technical problems), Twelve Minutes, Sable among other indie games. And best of all, all of these, and so much more, are in the Game Pass for Xbox and PC.

For 2022, the Game Pass already has more than 30 titles confirmed to arrive between the launch day and still others on different dates, outside the rest of the year, although Microsoft must reveal. A list made by the Pure Xbox website shows all these games, and the list features games from many different genres and tastes.

Check out the list:

The Anacrusis – 13/01

Pupperazzi – 20/01

Windjammers 2 – 20/01

Shredders – February

Edge of Eternity – 10/02

Total War: Warhammer 3 – 02/17

Weird West – 03/31

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – second quarter

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 28/04

Midnight Fight Express – third quarter

Redfall – third trimester

Scorn – October

Starfield – 11/11

The Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022

Atomic Heart – 2022

Bushiden – 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022

Crusader Kings 3 – 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022

Loot River – 2022

Nobody Saves The World – 2022

Party Animals – 2022

Pigeon Simulator – 2022

Replaced – 2022

Signalis – 2022

Slime Rancher 2 – 2022

Sniper Elite 5 – 2022

Somerville – 2022

Trek to Yomi – 2022



Among big titles, games like Stalker 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Starfield and Scorn are among those listed. Many games on the list still don’t have a date to arrive, nor if it will be exclusive to console or PC. The new year begins with The Anacrusis, an online coop shooter with a Back 4 Blood footprint.

Next year should be marked by the beginning of the arrival of exclusive new generations with more intensity, now that the consoles are moving towards their second year of life. On the Xbox side, we know they should all make the Game Pass at launch as it has been.

Source: Pure Xbox