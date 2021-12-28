Globo commits broadcast gaffe and frustrates audience with news

On Saturday night (25), during SP2, Globo was surprised by an unforeseen event that caused a faux pas. Everything happened after Carlos Tramontina’s anchor got excited when he called the reporter Thais Itaqui on the link to Ibirapuera Park, a postcard of São Paulo.

During the local newscast, the intention was to show the show ‘Natal no Ibirapuera: Festa na Natureza’, with holographic lights on the fountain, in order to simulate objects and animals.

“It’s started now, Tramontina,” Thais shot off, excited about the decor. However, what was perceived was only the normal illumination of the source. In addition, the film reporter tried to find the light show by moving the camera around, but had nothing to show for it.

After that, it was noticed that there was no projection or any movement of lights, which frustrated the audience that was waiting anxiously, either on the sidewalk or on the television. Then, on his way back to the studio, Carlos Tramontina didn’t even comment, he just smiled without grace.

Fiasco seen in an article by Globo is reflected

At GloboNews, there was the repercussion of the fiasco that same night. Thais Itaqui produced an article about the frustration of São Paulo residents and tourists who went to Ibirapuera in order to see the show that didn’t happen.

“We came for this, and there’s nothing,” snapped an interview, complaining about the Christmas attraction that didn’t work well on Christmas Day.