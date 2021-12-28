Globo explains why Poliana Abritta needed to be removed from ‘Fantastic’

The presenter was hastily replaced by journalist Ana Paula Araújo last Sunday, 26

the absence of Poliana Abritta at the “Fantastic” last Sunday, 26, did not go unnoticed by the public. That’s because, the presenter appeared in the Sunday attraction calls that were shown on Globo’s schedule last week. After the website pop TV report that she was replaced in a hurry because her husband, journalist Chico Walcacer, had flu-like symptoms, Globe decided to speak out. In a note sent to Young pan, the Rio station reported that Poliana tested negative for the Covid-19, but following Globo’s protocols, she was removed from the attraction for having had contact with a person infected with the virus. Ana Paula Araújo alone commanded last Sunday’s “Fantastic” and next week’s program will be hosted by Maju Coutinho, who was already scheduled to work on New Year’s shift. On social networks, Poliana posted a smiling photo and wrote: “No sofa, I’m going to snuggle up in the hammock to wait for the Show da Vida that is currently in charge of dear Ana Paula Araújo”. The presenter of “Bom Dia Brasil” hinted that she had to anticipate her return. “End of break! Soon there will be Show da Vida, I hope everyone!”, published Ana Paula on Instagram.