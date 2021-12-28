Globo’s new hire becomes Faustão’s secret weapon in the Band; understand | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Globe Faustão and his dancers; presenter recorded an interview with a new Globo employee

Ironically, Fausto Silva will have in his new program on Band the participation of a new Globo employee: Fafá de Belém. The singer received the presenter’s team at her house, where she gave an interview about her career and spoke about her life folks.

Globo announced the hiring of Fafá ten days ago. The veteran will be part of the jury for the second season of The Voice +, in place of Claudia Leitte. The competition opens on January 30th.

But the interview Fafá gave to Faustão na Band was recorded in September, months before she signed the contract with Globo. And some clippings of this material have already been shown in a teaser of the broadcaster’s new schedule for 2022.

In the few seconds he appears, Fafá is sitting on a bench talking to a reporter from Fausto Silva’s team. It is not known when the material will air, but since it is a direct competition, it would be very interesting to see the Band putting the interview on the air on the same day the singer makes her debut on Globo’s reality show.

Fafa as a juror

In the promotional material sent by Globo, on December 16, Fafá de Belém did not hide his happiness in being able to join the team of judges, formed by Daniel, Ludmilla and Mumuzinho.

“I was very happy with the invitation. Even because I’ll be able to interact with a generation of singers that is not mine, but I love it. And I believe I can learn a lot from them. I think we can exchange, I’m very happy . What do I expect from me? The crying (laughs). I’m sure there will be laughter, but tears too,” she said.

A card-carrying fan of the reality show, she sees the format, dedicated to people over 60 years of age, as an opportunity for dormant talent to dream of working with music again.

“I watched and cheered a lot for people in the first season of Voice+. And what I think is coolest is that the program gives opportunity to people who have already been on stage professionally or who have never given up their soul, the space of the stage, and it gives a first or second chance. This is fabulous, because, in life today, the 60 are the new 30”, he declared.