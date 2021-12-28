Gloria Groove celebrates victory at the Famous Show and delivers emotional speech

in a dispute against Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Robson Caetano, Gloria Groove was announced as the champion of 2021 Famous Show. When commenting on what she felt, the artist took the opportunity to dedicate the victory to actor Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça.

“I dedicate this trophy to Paulo, Marília, Kevin, everyone who left us in the last two years, because they wanted us to continue the show”, she began.

Next, the singer said he learned a lot during the competition. “I learned a lot here. I am no longer the same artist I was when I walked through that door. I learned a lot. I’m really maturing everyday. Many thanks to ‘Show of the Famous’ for allowing me to show what I do. Show me that I can be a drag queen, that I can be a drag king, that I am Glória, that I am Daniel, that I am whoever I want to be”, she pointed out.

Finally, the owner of the hit ‘The Fall’, left a piece of advice to viewers. “And if you’re thinking about giving up your freedom, look here! I’m an effeminate fag from Vila Formosa and I’m here with the Show dos Famosos trophy”, she wrote.

marilia

Less than a fortnight ago, Gloria Groove moved the fans, by paying homage to Marília Mendonça. Commenting on the presentation, she said that the countrywoman has always been very generous with her, and since she entered the competition, she wanted to do it for her.

“Marilinha, today I used my super power to honor you and feel you very close. When we started this journey at Show dos Famosos, we delivered a list of people we’d like to honor and there you were, I could almost imagine your face watching and vibrating with me”, said the artist, who was getting closer and closer to the countryman. “We were still building a lot of ours, but affection has always been huge, that’s why even in the face of so much nostalgia, I continued with my plans to celebrate the life of this incredible woman you are. I did my best. I hope it gets there with all the love I put. Thanks! Long live Marília Mendonça, Forever In Every Corner”, he pointed out.

love being drag

It is worth noting that, in conversation with Léo Dias, Gloria said she loves being a drag queen. Furthermore, she emphasized that it can be whatever you want alongside art and concepts.

“I’ve been talking about it a lot… I don’t know if it suggests my curiosity, my research and impression of what it’s like to be me, what I do, what I do, what I’m aiming for, if I want to be the greatest drag. I think it’s really cool that people see me as ‘the drag who does this or that’, I love being drag“, she pointed out.

