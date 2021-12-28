Gloria Groove wins the Famous Show when playing Jennifer Lopez – Zoeira

the end of the Famous Show, on Domingão with Huck, won the title of champion to Gloria Groove, who played the singer Jennifer Lopez. In addition to the trophy for the global dispute, this Sunday night (26), she took a brand new car home.

“I’m not the same artist who walked through that door. Thank you to the Show of the Famous for allowing me to show that I can be a drag queen, drag king, I’m Gloria, I’m Daniel and I can be whoever I want,” said the singer.

Watch the presentation:

Wanessa Camargo, who became pop diva Britney Spears, also participated in the final; Robson Nunes, in honor of the Brazilian singer and presenter Wilson Simonal, and Victor Kley, who played the British Adele.

different dynamics

The four finalists received no grades. Each juror voted on who should be the grand champion. When choosing Gloria Groove, Boninho highlighted: “You are a mega artist and would give work to anyone. That’s cool, it’s good to see how dedicated you are.

Claudia Raia didn’t spare praise either. “You don’t deliver a simple thing. You deliver everything. You deliver the music! Thank you for being Brazilian.”

Although she voted for Wanessa Camargo, Preta Gil declared herself to the friend with whom she recorded the feat ‘Só o Amor’. “She does her Celebrity Show. I love you, and you know it.”

