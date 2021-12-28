Gloria Groove wins the Famous Show when playing Jennifer Lopez – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gloria Groove wins the Famous Show when playing Jennifer Lopez – Zoeira 0 Views

the end of the Famous Show, on Domingão with Huck, won the title of champion to Gloria Groove, who played the singer Jennifer Lopez. In addition to the trophy for the global dispute, this Sunday night (26), she took a brand new car home.

“I’m not the same artist who walked through that door. Thank you to the Show of the Famous for allowing me to show that I can be a drag queen, drag king, I’m Gloria, I’m Daniel and I can be whoever I want,” said the singer.

read more

Gloria Groove appears in video as a mystical creature

Gloria Groove's characterization, added to her hair and makeup, surprised the judges.

Watch the presentation:

Wanessa Camargo, who became pop diva Britney Spears, also participated in the final; Robson Nunes, in honor of the Brazilian singer and presenter Wilson Simonal, and Victor Kley, who played the British Adele.

different dynamics

The four finalists received no grades. Each juror voted on who should be the grand champion. When choosing Gloria Groove, Boninho highlighted: “You are a mega artist and would give work to anyone. That’s cool, it’s good to see how dedicated you are.

Claudia Raia didn’t spare praise either. “You don’t deliver a simple thing. You deliver everything. You deliver the music! Thank you for being Brazilian.”

Although she voted for Wanessa Camargo, Preta Gil declared herself to the friend with whom she recorded the feat ‘Só o Amor’. “She does her Celebrity Show. I love you, and you know it.”

Wishes

  • Boninho voted for Vitor Kley
  • Preta Gil voted for Wanessa Camargo
  • Claudia Raia voted for Gloria Groove
  • Audience voted for Gloria Groove

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Trash Boy From Blind Marriage Gets Caught In Club Restroom | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Thiago Rocha participated in Netflix’s Marriage à Cegas Brasil As if the national cancellation …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved