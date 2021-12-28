Gloria Perez recalls her daughter’s murder 29 years ago: ‘Greed kills’ | celebrities

reproduction Daniella Perez was murdered 29 years ago

On December 28, 1992, exactly 29 years ago, actress Daniella Perez was killed by Guilherme de Padua, her romantic partner in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”. Gloria Perez recalled the murder of her daughter, which will become a documentary series, in an Instagram post and lamented the “impunity” of the crime.

“Time doesn’t alleviate anything. Neither the pain nor the anger over the impunity of the murderers. Yes, psychopaths are not fictional figures – they are among us. And greed kills”, wrote the author on the social network.

In the publication’s comments, Gloria Perez received the support of several famous people. “Love for you and for her forever,” wrote Cristiana Oliveira, who was the protagonist of Daniella’s latest novel. In addition to the actress Ary Fontoura, Isis Valverde and Solange Couto were some of the artists who showed solidarity.

Daniella Perez was murdered by Guilherme de Padua and with the help of his then wife Paula Nogueira Peixoto. She was killed with scissors and a dagger. The actor would have committed the crime because he is annoyed at having lost space in Gloria Perez’s plot. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but was released in 1999. Guilherme is currently an evangelical pastor.