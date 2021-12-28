God of War Ragnarok’s release may be in September

The possible release date for God of War Ragnarok may have been discovered. According to the Twitter profile “PlayStation Game Size“Famous for informing us about the size of games by digging through the PSN database, the Kratos and Atreus adventure sequel will make its debut in September 30, 2022.

The account also leaves a little warning about the arrival of the long-awaited title of Santa Monica. Maybe the date is just a placeholder, that is, a Sony pre-plan for Q3 2022 — between june and september. Check out:

According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

According to the PlayStation database, God of War Ragnarok arrives on September 30, 2022. Maybe it’s just a placeholder!

Until Santa Monica reveals the opening day of God of War Ragnarök, it’s worth taking the information with a bit of caution. The forecast is actually for 2022, but Sony has not yet brought the specific date. Treat this article as a rumor.

Without the release date for God of War Ragnarok, you can get ready…

While the release date for God of War Ragnarok is not revealed, we have a series of articles to get you ready to “the outcome of the Nordic saga“.

You can also catch up on the characters in the title by watching the video produced by the team at myPS. Look here!