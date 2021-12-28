Government of SP publishes vaccination card for children

State management said it is ready to start immunizing this age group and informed that 4.5 million vaccine vouchers will be printed

the government of São Paulo released this Monday, 27, the image of the portfolio of vaccination Against the Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. The state administration said it is ready to start the immunization of this age group and informed that they will be printed 4,5 millions in vaccine vouchers. The document is similar to the one used for adults and teenagers, but it has a yellow color and the hashtag #VacinaJá in colored letters. The application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent to children was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but is facing resistance from the federal government. This Monday, the Ministry of Health he said he could start immunization in January. The ministry said that it defends the inclusion of children in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO) and that, ‘after listening to society, it will formalize its decision. “With the recommendation maintained, the immunization of this age group should start in January”, he declared.