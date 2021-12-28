Greed for Castellanos makes Palmeiras take a derby with Corinthians for signing a striker, reports Spanish newspaper

Although it has hired Rafael Navarro, the board of directors at Palmeiras, led by president Leila Pereira and football director Anderson Barros, are still in the market behind the number 9 starting shirt for the 2022 season. As Luiz Adriano should not continue and Deyverson has not yet been called to talk about a possible renewal of the contract, which ends on June 30, Alviverde wants to have at least one more center forward in the squad.

And the big dream of the board and also of Abel Ferreira is striker Taty Castellanos. The Argentine has been in the sights of Verdão since the beginning of 2021. However, as he was champion with New York City not long ago, the price of the professional rose considerably. If before the amount was around 5 million dollars, now, Alviverde, to start negotiations will have to spend at least 15 million dollars.

To make matters worse, Verdão may have another big problem to make it possible to hire the Argentine. That’s because River Plate, from Argentina, Corinthians and teams from Europe, where the player dreams of playing soon, have their eyes on the player. The information is from MundoDeportivo newspaper.

To sign the player, Leila Pereira knows she will have to open her pocket. Even more so now that the player is valued in the market and several teams that will compete for Gloria Eterna with Verdão also want the athlete and a defeat in the back room could be bad for the new president, who admitted at her press conference that she wants a winning Palmeiras so much inside and off the field.

For the position at that time, Palmeiras counts on Luiz Adriano, Deyverson, Rafael Navarro. However, shirt 10 and the author of the Libertadores title should not stay.