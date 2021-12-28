Grêmio: Cacá, ex-Cruzeiro, is in advanced negotiation and Romildo Bolzan goes after Independiente Del Valle’s midfielder

Pacotão do Imortal for 2022 could gain more “body” with the arrivals of defender Cacá and midfielders Benítez and Lorenzo Faravelli

The departure of more than 10 athletes from the Guild after relegation to Serie B requires replacements from the cast of Vagner Mancini. For the defense, Bruno Alves arrived on loan until 2023, but the Tricolor wants more. the colleague Cristiano Silva, from the portal goal, informs that Cacá, ex-Cruise, is on the radar for 2022.

The gauchos sent a formal consultation to Tokushima Vortis, from Japan, in order to settle Cacá’s loan. The 22-year-old defender also counts on São Paulo’s interest in this transfer window. He also has the nomination of Vagner Mancini at CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho.

The coach was responsible for guaranteeing his hiring in the soccer market and the progress of negotiations with Grêmio – which is ahead of São Paulo at the moment. Today, Tricolor has Pedro Geromel, Kannemann, Rodrigues and Bruno Alves in the cast, and the Argentine is recovering from hip surgery.

Another hot news in the Arena ball market was the Grêmio’s interest in midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, from Independiente Del Valle, of Ecuador. The 28-year-old player is known to the Tricolor fan as, last year, he scored the two winning goals against Tricolor in Pre-Libertadores. The information comes from ESPN Argentina.

Also in the midfield sector, Martin Benítez is close to having a percentage acquired by Grêmio. The information comes from the colleague Germán García Grova, gives TyC Sports, who confirmed with President Romildo Bolzan his interest in the arrival of the Independiente midfielder.