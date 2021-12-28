Grêmio gave up millionaire value to have Janderson

Grêmio intends to announce Janderson later this week, the announcement can take place at any time. Because, the deal is already closed, all that is needed is the bureaucratic agreement between the parties and the CBF.

However, the business has some values ​​that stand out. To count on the contracting of the striker, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul gave up receiving a nice price. Grêmio gave up the fine it had earned the right to receive from Corinthians, due to Luan’s late payment.

The fine is in the amount of 500 thousand euros (approximately R$ 3.2 million). For those who don’t remember, Luan was bought by Corinthians in 2019, but Timão delayed payment of one of the installments. Thus, this fine became effective.

In exchange for giving up the fine, in addition to receiving the athlete on loan, Grêmio now has 20% of Janderson’s economic rights. In this case, if Janderson were to be sold, Immortal would keep 20% of the value.

Many Grêmio fans were outraged by the amounts involved. But, it is worth bearing in mind that in Brazilian football a saying dictates: “I must not deny, I pay if I can”. Quite possibly this debt of the São Paulo team would drag on for years without them paying.

Janderson will come to Grêmio with a loan contract for one year, which can be renewed for another one. However, there is the issue that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to giving up this debt, will still have to bear the player’s salary, which has not yet been discovered.

Certainly, if you look at the cold numbers, that was the bad deal. In 2021, Janderson scored just 5 goals and gave 4 assists. So it’s a questionable investment.

Image: Corinthians Disclosure