Grêmio hits the hammer and defines the name of the midfielder it wants to have in 2022

Grêmio is still looking for signings for the next season, which will certainly be disputed and very complicated. Within that, Tricolor is interested in having the football of midfielder Martín Benítez, 27, for next year. The information comes from journalist Alex Bagé, from Rádio Gaúcha.

According to information, negotiations with the athlete who belongs to Independiente, from Argentina, are in full swing. In theory, the player would reach the Tricolor on loan until the end of the 2022 season, with a pass fixed at the end of his bond.

The athlete played for São Paulo last season and played 42 games and scored four goals for the club. In many matches of the São Paulo team, which did not have a great season, Benítez was the team’s point of lucidity and, in some specific moments, he was able to help the team. However, the player has been previously warned that he will not follow the Tricolor Paulista.

The midfielder became known in Brazilian football during his time at Vasco, in 2020. Despite the good games at the beginning of his journey at the club, the midfielder lived with injuries and was out for a long time, as well as in his last spell by São Paulo.

Thinking about the formation of Grêmio’s team for the next season, Benítez would be an interesting figure in an offensive game model.

The Argentine is an athlete of rare ability, with precision in the passes, good movement and excellent hitting the ball. If he gets to Tricolor, the athlete will be a very interesting option for creating a game for the Grêmio team in 2022.

Benítez began his professional career in 2011 at Independiente, in Argentina, and has been playing for the youth team in his country.

