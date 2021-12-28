Grêmio wants a defender who plays in Japanese football

Searching the market for players to restore the defensive system, Grêmio sounded out defender Cacá, from Tokushima Vortis, from Japan.

Revealed in the youth category of Cruzeiro, the 22-year-old player was hired by the Japanese team for around R$ 10.7 million for 100% of his economic rights in 2021.

Possessing characteristics that please coach Vagner Mancini, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul showed interest in the defender and sent a request to the Asian team to assess the possibility of loaning the athlete for 2022. However, Grêmio faces competition from São Paulo to count on the player.

With defenders Pedro Geromel, Kannemann, Rodrigues and Bruno Alves to dispute the second division, Grêmio analyzes the options available on the market. With a very complicated situation for next season, the tricolor gaucho moves judiciously to evaluate reinforcements.

With the need to form a strong team and with priority to move up to the first division as soon as possible, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is thinking about hiring quality players for the squad.

Although he is still young, defender Cacá called the Grêmio leaders’ attention for his good physical imposition and on the ball.

