Grêmio wants to negotiate a goalkeeper with Vasco

A novelty emerged this Monday, Grêmio would have offered the goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro to Vasco. The club from Rio Grande do Sul already has four goalkeepers in its main squad. But there may still be one more, as Megiolaro is returning to the country after a long loan with Dallas.

Seeing that the goalkeeper would not be taken advantage of, Immortal looks for a deal for him. However, Vasco preferred to hire a more experienced goalkeeper, named Thiago Rodrigues, instead of the 22-year-old from the tricolor gaúcho.

This is not the first time that Megiolaro’s signing has been ruled out by any club this season. Well, the goalkeeper was loaned to Dallas and the American team had the option of buying him, but he didn’t exercise.

Grêmio has no interest in maintaining the athlete. So much so that he offered the goalkeeper to Dallas, to pay off the debt he owes to the MLS club for Thiago Santos. Even so, the American team did not want to keep the goalkeeper.

Last season for Dallas, Megiolaro played 11 games in Major League Soccer, which is the main competition in the US, and conceded 19 goals. Not being the absolute titleholder, the goalkeeper ended up being returned to Grêmio.

With the return of Phelipe Megiolaro, Grêmio has 5 goalkeepers for 2022. Therefore, negotiating with Vasco could be something positive. But now the Immortal will have to find another interested club. Or if he ends up selling Gabriel Grando or Brenno, he may have Megiolaro in the squad.

Gabriel and Brenno have stood out this season and have received some polls. But, still no proposal materialized. Grêmio does not look down on selling one of these athletes, as the goalkeeper rarely gets injured.

Image: Disclosure/FC Dallas