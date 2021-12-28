“Gremio’s Most Valuable Player”

The striker’s agent who belongs to the club from Rio Grande do Sul revealed that he was contacted by Tricolor and highlighted how much it costs to close with the shirt 11

THE São Paulo moves behind the scenes assembling the planning for the next season and is looking for reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Rogério Ceni. After closing with two players who were relegated with Grêmio, right-back Rafinha and midfielder Alisson, one more player from the club’s squad is of interest to the board.

One of the highlights of the season even with the fall of the tricolor team to Série B, the forward Ferreira is on the radar of São Paulo. During an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola, the player’s manager, 23, Pablo Bueno, confirmed his search for Tricolor. The indication, however, is to talk directly with Grêmio.

“I was looking for people from São Paulo, but I always say that anyone who is interested in Ferreira has to talk to Grêmio’s directors.. If they understand that it is better to sell Ferreira, then we will start negotiating our share. When there’s a demand, I always ask them to talk to Grêmio’s management first.”, revealed.

THE price to take Ferreira out of the club in Rio Grande do Sul is already known. In the contract, a termination fine of 8 million euros (about BRL 51 million, in the current conversion). According to Pablo Bueno, Grêmio should not accept a lower amount for the striker, who had 14 goals and 13 assists in the 2021 season.

“That fine of 8 million euros, we got a renewal back there, we thought that the salary offered was a fine. Everyone knows that today it’s worth more, is the most valuable player in Grêmio. Then, Grêmio’s management will hardly accept less than 8 million euros”, completed the entrepreneur.