Guedes compares salary increases with Brumadinho: ‘We will die in the mud’ | Economy

Washington Coast/ASCOM ME Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes sent a text to President Jair Bolsonaro, colleagues at the Esplanade of Ministries and members of the economic team taking a stand against wage increases in all categories of federal employees. According to a column by Lauro Jardim, in the newspaper O Globo, where excerpts were published, the text was sent on Sunday (26).

In the letter, the minister compares a possible salary adjustment to the tragedy of Brumadinho. “We have to stay firm. Without that, it’s Brumadinho: successive small leaks until the dam explodes and they all die in the mud.”

Guedes says that “those who ask for a raise now don’t want to pay for the war against the virus”. “We are in a war economy against the pandemic,” he wrote.

The text comes in the midst of readjustments supported by Bolsonaro federal police, federal highway police and correctional officers. On Wednesday (29), 30 categories of public service must make a stoppage asking for a general salary increase.

Guedes argues that adjustments could only be made after an administrative reform. “Without that, a general readjustment for the civil service is inflation going up”. According to him, the reform would cut “R$ 30 billion per year and, thus, could increase 10% of civil servants’ salaries after the reform”. The minister also claims that the restructuring of federal careers could be a solution.