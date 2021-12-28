Guilherme defends Rose and throws Celina out of the house· TV News

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will try to pit Guilherme (Mateus Solano) against Rose (Bárbara Colen), but she’ll be unsuccessful in The More Life, the Better!. The psychoanalyst will insist that the son needs to separate from his former model. However, the doctor will get annoyed with her mother’s teasing and will expel her from the mansion in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air this Tuesday (28) , the surgeon will dodge the old woman’s poison, say he loves the woman and ask her to stop messing with their marriage. “She doesn’t love you and she never loved you! How many times will I have to repeat this for you to understand?”, the viper will shoot.

Unable to make up the rich man’s head, Daniel’s wife (Tato Gabus Mendes) will enter Rose’s room to plant more intrigue. The lady will pin the dress worn by her daughter-in-law at the benefit.

“The last time you wore this dress was at the Wollinger launch, the night you met your lover, the player. [Vladimir Brichta] His name, isn’t it?” the bitch will nudge. “Arguing with you is tiring! You always say the same thing. And he always makes me say the same thing! Forget about me, Celina from hell!”, says Tigger’s mother (Matheus Abreu).

Willing to end her son’s relationship, the woman will go to the doctor’s clinic pretending to apologize. “I see how she treats you, every day. And I don’t approve”, will release the viper.

Tired of his mother’s behavior, Guilherme will decide to find an apartment for Celina to live with Daniel. “Are you kicking me out of my house?”, the character of Ana Lucia Torre will revolt. “I’m kicking you out of my house!” the cardiologist will fire.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

