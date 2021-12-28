Gustavo Gómez, Gabigol and Hulk are among finalists for the 2021 “King of America” ​​award | football

Defender Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras, and forwards Hulk, from Atlético-MG, and Gabigol, from Flamengo, are among the finalists for the traditional “Rei da América” ​​award, organized by the Uruguayan newspaper “El País”.

In addition to the three representatives of the Brazilian teams, Argentine forward Julián Alvarez, from River Plate, completes the quartet that disputes the award.

1 of 3 Gustavo Gómez, Palmeiras defender — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez, Palmeiras defender — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Gómez was the captain of the Palmeiras champion of the Libertadores. Gabigol was the competition’s top scorer, with Flamengo taking second place. Hulk was the standout and top scorer for Atlético-MG, the Brazilian champion and the Copa do Brasil, while Álvarez was the main player for River Plate in winning the Argentine Championship.

Some other players, such as Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Weverton and Raphael Veiga stood out in the voting, but they could not surpass the four finalists.

2 of 3 Hulk, the protagonist of Atlético-MG in 2021 — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Hulk, the protagonist of Atlético-MG in 2021 — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Voting is performed on the newspaper’s website and will be open until this Monday night.

Last season, forward Marinho, vice-champion of the Libertadores with Santos, won the award, which has been held since 1986.