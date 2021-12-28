Gustavo Gómez is elected the best Paraguayan player and competes for the King of America award; see the list

Palmeiras defender Gustavo Gómez had a great season in 2021 and competes for the King of America award

the defender Gustavo Gomez, of palm trees, was elected this Monday (27) the best Paraguayan player of 2021 by the newspaper ABC Color, the most important in the country.

In addition to the feat, the defender is still running for the traditional award “king of america” organized by the Uruguayan newspaper the country.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Gómez competed for the award for best Paraguayan player alongside Junior Alonso, of Atlético-MG, your selection mate.

In the voting, the athlete from Verdão won the popular vote and that of the country’s journalists.

Among the players that compete for the prize of the the country, rony and Weverton, also from Palmeiras, are in contention.

The newspaper will also make America’s 2021 ideal selection and award the best coach of the season.

Check out the list of finalists for the King of America:

Arthur (Red Bull Bragantino)

Julián Álvarez (River Plate)

Hulk (Athletic-MG)

Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG)

David Terans (Peñarol/Athletico-PR)

Nikão (Athletico-PR)

Gabigol (Flemish)

Ron (Palm Trees)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Weverton (Palm Trees)

Check out the list of coaches that are in contention:

Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

Mauricio Barbieri (RB Bragantino)

Alexander Medina (Talleres)

Cuca (Atlético-MG)

Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)

Eduardo Domínguez (Colon)

Fabián Bustos (Barcelona SC)

Abel Ferreira (Palm Trees)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Tite (Brazil)

Check out the players that compete for position:

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico-PR), Diego Alves (Flemish), Alexandre Domínguez (Cerro Largo), Weverton (Palmeiras) and Sergio Rochet (National)

Defenders: Alexander Barboza (Libertad), Carlos Izquierdoz (Boca Juniors), Thiago Heleno (Athletico-PR), David Luiz (Flemish), Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino), Rodrigo Caio (Flemish), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Piero Hincapié (Talleres) and Bruno Méndez (International)

Sides: José Pedro Fuenzalida (Universidad Católica), Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors), Isla (Flemish), Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras), Giovanni González (Peñarol), Filipe Luis (Flemish), Milton Casco (River Plate), Piquerez (Peñarol/Palmeiras) ), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Midfielders: Walter Gargano (Peñarol), Enzo Pérez (River Plate), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG), Willian Arão (Flemish), Abner (Athletico-PR), Gerson (Flemish), Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras), Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna ), Agustín Almendra (Boca Juniors), Bruno Piñatares (Barcelona SC), David Terans (Peñarol/Athletico-PR), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flemish), Diego Valoyes (Talleres), Angel Mena (León), Bruno Henrique (Flemish) , Thiago Almada (Vélez Sarsfield), Damian Diaz (Barcelona SC), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Matías Zaracho (Atlético-MG) and Everton Ribeiro (Flemish)

Attackers: Valentín Castellanos (New York City), Fernando Zampedri (Universidad Católica), Gabigol (Flemish), Nikão (Athletico-PR), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Julio Furch (Atlas), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Artur (RB Bragantino), Rony (Palmeiras) and Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Peñarol)