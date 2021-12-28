Gusttavo Lima’s concert is interrupted by the chorus “Fora Bolsonaro”

This Sunday (26), Gusttavo Lima was taken by surprise during a concert in Rio de Janeiro. A chorus from the audience screaming “Fora Bolsonaro” ended up stealing the scene between one song and another.

While the singer was making a “toast to the cachaceiros in Barra da Tijuca”, the public began to demonstrate against the president. He then asked the song to continue playing.

Gusttavo Lima has shown support for Bolsonaro, since before his election in 2018. The countryman has published in favor of the president and has even been defended by his own president after receiving criticism during a live in the pandemic.

Check it out below:

Sertanejos and Bolsonaro

The sertanejo class is still one of Jair Bolsonaro’s main bases of support in the artistic sphere. Besides Gusttavo Lima other singers have publicly defended Bolsonaro.

In 2020, the duo Bruno and Marrone, who had already supported the use of chloroquine to treat coronaviruses, even without scientific proof of its effectiveness, defended the president.

“I talk about Bolsonaro because he is an honest guy. And what Brazil needed was honest people to clean up this ‘disgramaia’ that was there, everything robbing us”, said Bruno in a broadcast.

In January of last year, the president received around 30 artists at the Palácio do Planalto for the “Encontro com sertanejos” agenda. Singers Henrique and Juliano, Jads and Jadson, João Neto and Frederico e Teodoro, from the duo Teodoro and Sampaio, were some of the participants. On that occasion, a letter of support to the president was delivered.

