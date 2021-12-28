H3N2: Minas Gerais confirmed 147 cases of the disease

According to the State Department of Health, cases are spread across 48 cities in the state

Minas Gerais has 147 confirmed cases of Influenza A/H3N2 virus , according to the State Department of Health (SES/MG). The diagnoses were discovered after clinical analyzes carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) until December 23rd. So far, no deaths related to the virus have been identified in the state.

“Detection so far was only of the A/H3N2 subtype and no other influenza subtype was identified in 2021 in the state,” explains SES. The clinical samples detected are from patients from 48 cities in Minas Gerais, one from Rio de Janeiro, one from Bahia and one from São Paulo. The predominance of cases is concentrated in patients from the Central (66 cases), Southeast (39), South (17) and East (5) regions.

The health macro-regions of Vale do Aço, Oeste, Jequitinhonha, Leste do Sul, Norte and Nordeste detected the presence of Influenza A/H3N2 in one or three samples each, and the other macro-regions did not detect any influenza virus in 2021. ” In the entire year of 2020, Funed detected 489 clinical samples for the influenza virus and 21 deaths associated with influenza of all subtypes, not just A/H3N2”, highlighted SES.

monitoring

According to the secretariat, the State monitors the Influenza virus through the Sentinel Surveillance of Flu Syndrome (SG), to identify the circulation of the virus and other vectors of epidemiological interest, the virulence in each seasonal period, the existence of unusual situations and emergence of new viral strains. Influenza viral specimens are also isolated and sent to the Collaborating Influenza Center (CCI) for an adaptation of the seasonal vaccine.

In 2021, according to the folder, Minas Gerais expanded SG Sentinel Surveillance with the implementation of SG Sentinel Units (US) to represent all health regions in the state.

care

To prevent contamination by Influenza A/H3N2, SES/MG emphasizes that it is necessary to adopt the same care and protocols used in the prevention of Covid-19, such as:

Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol gel, especially before consuming any food;

Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

Wear a mask;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake;

In case of flu, look for a doctor or the nearest health unit for diagnosis and treatment;

Outbreak

The Influenza A/H3N2 virus caused an outbreak and increased demand for medical care in São Paulo and in the Rio de Janeiro in recent weeks. There is still no vaccine available against this strain. The immunizing agent will be updated and should reach the states in 2022 .

Viçosa confirms the first case on 12/22

The City of Viçosa, through the Municipal Health Department, confirmed last December 22, the first case of the H3N2 virus in the city. Samples of materials collected from patients with Covid-19-negative flu-like symptoms were sent to the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) to investigate the possible circulation of the H3N2 virus in the city. The Epidemiological Surveillance received the result with the confirmation of a positive case for H3N2.

Because influenza is a respiratory virus, as well as the one that causes Covid-19, prevention against it occurs in the same way, that is, with physical distance between people, use of a mask and hand hygiene. https://primeiroasaber.com.br/2021/12/22/vicosa-confirma-primeiro-caso-do-virus-h3n2/

Source: The Time