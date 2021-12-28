Harder Selic hurts stocks, but not all stocks suffer in the same way. What to do?

The minutes of the last Copom (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) meeting sent a clear message to the market: given the need to anchor inflation expectations, the monetary tightening should be greater than expected. In practice, this means a cycle of increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is longer than previously assumed.

In general, this news falls like a bomb on the universe of variable income. The explanation for this is very simple: seeing that fixed income delivers more generous returns and with less volatility, the investor tends to migrate there the capital that invested in risky assets, such as stocks and real estate funds. And this process is already underway.

However, although the stock market as a whole is penalized, not all sectors suffer in the same way. Some have a higher correlation with the interest rate, which, by making credit more expensive, hurts your business. Others end up not suffering such direct consequences. See how the Selic variable should be taken into account in your investments on the stock exchange and if you need to make a radical revolution in your portfolio.

Who suffers the most?

In the view of Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, the main victims of the Selic rise are the so-called companies of growth (growth), such as technology. To finance this growth, they need a lot of capital, and it becomes more expensive.

He explains that one of the factors used in pricing a stock is the cost of capital. The rise in the interest rate pushes the cost of capital up and this causes a bigger discount at these companies, in which much of the profitability is focused on the future.

“When the future value is brought to present value, depreciation is much more accentuated in a Locaweb than in a company where profit generation is not so far away, such as Vale, for example. The further into the future the value of a company, the greater the impact of the interest rate.”

They are also penalized by the current scenario, which combines high interest rates and high inflation, the cyclical sectors, so called because they are very susceptible to economic cycles. Typical examples are retail, construction and education. When the purchasing power of the population drops, all these sectors lose money.

“Retail demands credit and, with a higher Selic, credit lines become more expensive, which penalizes the sector”, explains Ricardo Jacomassi, partner and chief economist at TCP Partners. “And civil construction also depends a lot on the interest rate. It involves long-term investments, both by consumers, who finance real estate, and by the builders themselves, who are also borrowers.”

The vulnerability of the education sector was recalled by the two experts. Crespi notes that most of the Bolsa’s educational groups, such as Cogna, have focus on the most popular classes, precisely those most affected by the economic slowdown.

“During the crisis, they can stop paying course fees, or even postpone investment in education. It’s different from what happens in a supermarket, where people can even get cheaper products, but they won’t stop buying food”, he says.

Jacomassi says that the sore point of education companies is not so much the price charged, but the target audience’s ability to pay. “The situation depends more on income, job improvement, than on interest rates. Inflation is eating away at families’ income and making people look for more accessible courses, negotiate more prices or even postpone courses”.

Who suffers least?

The main recommendation of both Crespi and Jacomassi are the producers of commodities, such as proteins, grains and iron ore. As these genres are very export-oriented, these companies end up being shielded from domestic weather, since receive in dollars. “In that sense, they are less correlated with interest rate than with exchange volatility”, says the partner at TCP Partners.

Within the financial sector, the big banks are comfortable. In addition to having a certain ease in passing on the higher interest rates on their operations, they are already more than accustomed to navigating in contractionary environments, low growth, high interest and persistent inflation.

“When delinquency is under control, they are able to deliver good results – and the largest have a very high provisioning of 300%, which leaves them in a safe position”, says the analyst at Guide.

already the fintechs that operate the credit market are not so calm, because the high Selic makes access to credit difficult, which is just the business of these companies. “Furthermore, some of them based their growth on a debt structure very concentrated, which began to be built when rates were much lower”, says Jacomassi.

For insurance companies, the rise in the Selic has mixed effects: on the one hand, they benefit, since reinvest the capital which is not spent on claims in the fixed income, which has increased profitability. On the other hand, the policies tend to get more faces. “With the rising cost of money [ou seja, da taxa de juros], all financial products rise, as financial intermediation becomes more expensive and default increases. So the insurance companies transfer this in their products”, explains the partner at TCP.

It mentions the sector of utilities (formed by companies from gas, energy and sanitation) as a good example of resilience, as the consumption of these services does not fall with the crisis. “The water issue from 2022 onwards is still a little worrying, we hope there will be constant rain until then. But the impact of Selic is not relevant”, he says.

Despite recognizing that the retail sector is one of the most vulnerable to high interest rates, Crespi emphasizes that not all segments are affected with the same intensity. “THE food retail is the least exposed, especially the cash-and-carry [Assaí, Carrefour, Grupo Mateus], which has more resilient demand. THE clothing with a focus on wealthier classes, such as Grupo Soma and Arezzo, it also has a better situation. The same goes for e-commerce of products with higher average tickets, such as electronics.”

Indebtedness is a factor of attention

In addition to these broader industry-level considerations, investors should also be aware of some individual issues for each company in which they are interested. The main point of attention is indebtedness.

“When the interest rate goes up, it makes the debt grow. Therefore, companies whose capital structure has less debt suffer less [com a alta da Selic] than the most indebted ones”, explains Crespi.

Within this same reasoning, companies of intensive capital, like concessionaires and builders, are also more affected, as their structures demand big investments. “As it takes a lot of money to participate in an auction or build, these companies leverage more. At [concessionária] CCR, for example, 51% of the structure is debt. At EcoRodovias, this share reaches 63.5%”, completes the Guide analyst.

Jacomassi says that the second half of 2021 brought a sensitive growth in corporate indebtedness levels, especially the small and averages.

“They put off debt in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and payments on those debts have all fallen now, with higher interest rates and tougher negotiations, amid a fragile economy that hasn’t caught on yet. This group is particularly exposed to the increase in the Selic”, he highlights.

He says that there is an indicator that investors should keep an eye on: the relationship between net debt and EBITDA. “If the net debt reaches 2 and a half times the Ebitda, a yellow light. Investors can find this data in reports and platforms, if they search.”

What should the investor do?

Although a group of sectors is potentially more affected by the increase in the Selic, this does not mean that investors should dispose of all shares in these companies. Instead of making a radical portfolio rotation, based on a short-term factor, exiting stocks when they are most discounted, the smarter would be think about longer horizons, says Crespi.

“It is not because the interest rate has gone up that you will undo your position in Magazine Luiza now and assume a 70% loss. This is a role for you to carry for the long term. I would hold the paper”, advises the analyst.

He predicts that the environment will continue to deteriorate, but when the market has more anchored expectations for inflation, there will be a revert to a more beneficial scenario.

“The IPCA below expectations could be a sign of a slowdown in inflation, which is positive. There is an expectation that the next IPCA will also be lower than projected. It could be that the monetary tightening is not as strong as it is being priced”, he ponders.

Jacomassi is less optimistic and thinks that the current scenario, of high inflation and interest rates, will not be temporary, but rather resilient. “It makes perfect sense for investors to prepare and protect themselves. But companies are also doing their homework. Many are readjusting their debt structure. Others are still leveraged, these will be the most affected”, he concludes.

