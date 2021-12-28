‘Harry Potter’: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Cast Reunion – 12/27/2021 – Streaming

It’s been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson first met on screen. The awkward conversation in a train car in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” marked the beginning of one of film’s most famous fictional friendships.

Now two decades older, the three actors, who have played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in eight films, get together again to chat and reminisce about the franchise — just as they did recently with “Friends.”

The meeting takes place in “Back to Hogwarts”, a production that joins part of the cast of the saga for the first time since the release of the wizard’s last film, in 2011. With its premiere scheduled for Saturday, the 1st, the special will be shown on HBO Max , a platform that brings together all eight Potter films in its catalogue.

Released in November 2001, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” even got a special 3D re-release about a month ago, which has fans pulling costumes, colorful scarves and dusty wands out of closets to fill movie theaters.

Now, in the nostalgic special, promotional materials show, for example, an emotional Emma Watson giving hugs to other actors and Gary Oldman talking closely with Daniel Radcliffe, which soon reminded fans of a scene between the two in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, film in which Potter discovers that he is Sirius Black’s godson, played by Oldman.

In one of several chances the special should use to appeal to sentimentality, Watson says that when things get too dark, there’s something about “Harry Potter” that makes life more enriching.

Who seems to be getting more and more enriched is JK Rowling, who was the best-selling writer last year, even surrounded by controversy and accusations of transphobia. But it’s also true that there seems to be an attempt to unbind the author’s brand — Rowling is not mentioned in any of the promotional materials released to publicize the special.

Check out everything that is known about the reunion of the cast below to prepare before watching the production.

What happens in ‘Back to Hogwarts’?

It is not known for sure everything that will be shown in the special, which, according to HBO Max, is almost two hours long. What the platform reveals is that the production has behind-the-scenes footage from the movies blended with current conversations between the cast members. It looks like, much to the fans’ delight, the special will pit even Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, whose characters became a couple at the end of the saga, face to face.

nostalgic scenarios

It’s hard to find a fan of the saga who doesn’t want to know the movie sets. You can even do this at the theme park in Orlando or at Warner Bros. studios in London. But those who do not want or cannot travel to another country will be able to learn a little more about the scenography with the special.

The production will take its title seriously and return the actors to witch school — you’ll see, for example, the red train used by wizarding students, the Hogwarts Great Hall, where students eat their meals, and even a Gringotts vault, the bank where wizards keep their money.

Who is back?

Harry Potter will be surrounded by several of his friends, mentors and villains in the special. HBO Max has already confirmed the presence of the main trio, of course, and actors Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes, who played characters in the plot. Alfonso Cuarón and the other three filmmakers who directed the films in the saga will also appear.

And JK Rowling?

It seems that getting involved in so many recent controversies ended up alienating the author of “Harry Potter” from the show. After being accused of transphobia over comments made on Twitter, Rowling does not appear in any of the promotional materials for the special – HBO Max has not confirmed her absence, but it seems that the writer is not likely to participate in the reunion.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson took a stand for the trans community last year, shortly after Rowling posted her tweets.

Thanks to new fans

It’s not just nostalgia that “Harry Potter” survives. After all, the books have been selling well — mainly because of the boost given by TikTok, a social network full of people who produce and consume content related to the saga.

Something new fans often do is create stories — also called fanfics — about duos who aren’t a romantic match in the original plot. Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy are one of these unofficial couples, for example. “Back at Hogwarts” seems to know this: the production trailer, which is just over a minute and a half long, makes a point of highlighting a warm embrace between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who play Granger and Malfoy in the films.

The Future of ‘Harry Potter’

After “Back to Hogwarts”, it will be possible to return to witch school again in 2022, only in theaters. In April, the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts” opens, a franchise offshoot of “Harry Potter” – subtitled “The Secrets of Dumbledore”, the film has Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald, the main villain. There’s even a Brazilian addition to the cast: Maria Fernanda Cândido was cast to play the witch Vicencia Santos.

Hogwarts is also the main setting for a video game set for release in 2022. Called “Hogwarts Legacy”, the game promises to put players to roam freely around the wizard’s castle.