hatches that will be launched in 2022

New car sales in 2021 confirm the current preference of Brazilians for SUVs. At pickup trucks are also on the rise, with several releases scheduled for 2022. However, when we look at higher volume models, hatchbacks show their strength. Historically, it is the most important segment of the national market.

Therefore, next year will have news from several brands, including new hatches, such as the Honda City hatch, which debuts in February, with deliveries starting in March. At the same time, the citron will launch the new generation of C3, which will come in SUV style and promises to fight among the leaders, with a bet on connectivity and affordable prices.

The dispute will be so fierce, that as early as January the market will receive two renovated hatchbacks: Renault Kwid and Toyota Yaris. Both will be restyled and will gain content that promises to move the pieces on the category board. And that’s not all: for the 2nd semester, the Volkswagen prepare the Polo renovation, which will gain the European look.

Check out the new hatches confirmed to arrive in 2022 below.

New Toyota Yaris

Toyota/Disclosure

THE Toyota will not wait for the arrival of the unprecedented City hatch, and will launch the line Yaris 2023 right after the turn of the year. The Japanese brand’s compact will get the same restyled made in Thailand in 2020. The front concentrates the main visual changes. The headlights will be more integrated into the grille, which is huge and extends to the base of the new bumper.

To compete with City hatch and other rivals such as Hyundai HB20, The new Toyota Yaris will have more embedded technologies. The top-end version, for example, will come with Full LED lighting on the front. Inside, an alteration to the multimedia center is planned, which will become bigger and smarter. Another expectation is the offer of the sports variant GR-S.

But no turbo. The new version should come with the current 1.5 flexible and aspirated four-cylinder and 16-valve engine. It generates 110 hp of power and a torque of 14.9 kgfm, connected to the automatic transmission CVT with 7 virtual gears. In other words, it will only have a sporty look. This should be the last Yaris update, which will lead to the SUV Root.

New Renault Kwid

Renault/Disclosure

Also in January, right after the launch of the Yaris 2023, the Brazilian market will get to know the new Renault Kwid. The subcompact made in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, will gain the look of the Indian model. Highlight for the front with the headlights separated into two niches. At the top are the arrow lights and daytime LEDs, and the projectors at the bottom.

Moreover, the small SUV will have slight changes, such as, for example, in the rear, where the headlamps will have a new arrangement of lights and LEDs. Inside, the new Kwid will have some new features, such as a dashboard with LEDs. The list of equipment should include stability control, making it safer.

Regarding mechanics, there is the expectation about what Renault will do. The current 1.0 flexible three-cylinder engine is expected to be tuned to meet the new Proconve L7 emission limits. In addition Renault has already confirmed that it will launch the electric Kwid in 2022. The version that plugs into the socket promises to be the most accessible in Brazil.

New Citroën C3

Citroën/Disclosure

THE citron will be reborn in 2022 with the launch of new generation of C3. Made for emerging markets such as India and Brazil, the compact hits stores here in the 1st quarter, already locally produced at the PSA Peugeot Citroën factory in Porto Real, south of Rio de Janeiro. One of the highlights is the style of mini SUV, with the highest body.

Continues after the ad

The measurements, however, will be close to those of the Fiat Pulse, which is similar in size to the Argo and Chevrolet Onix hatchbacks, for example. Thus, the new C3 will be another model in the category to adopt sports utility vehicle forms. And that should do very well for the French brand’s compact, which will bet big on on-board connectivity.

Citroën/Disclosure

One of the items that will draw the attention of the Brazilian public is the multimedia at the top of the panel. The 10-inch screen will be connected to Android Auto and Apple Carplay systems. The question that remains is in mechanics. Which engine will have the new C3? It is expected to use Fiat’s 1.0 Firefly flex 3-cylinder in the entry, and the 1.6 4-cylinder flex of the Peugeot 208 on the top.

New Honda City hatch

Honda/Disclosure

Honda revealed the new city in November, already made at the factory in Itirapina, in the interior of São Paulo. However, for now, the brand sells only the sedan bodywork. City hatch arrives in February 2022, with deliveries starting in March. But the Car Journal already had a first contact with the model and anticipates some details.

First of all, the mission is to replace Fit, something that many of the brand’s customers did not imagine could happen. In this sense, it bets on a wide cabin, with the same 2.60 meter wheelbase as the sedan, and a lighter and stiffer body. There are refinements such as spray foam on the front and center columns to insulate the cab.