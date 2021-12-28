Health Council presses mayor and asks for removal from secretary and involved in CPI

Another offshoot of Covid-19’s CPI. In deliberation, the Municipal Health Council of Conselheiro Lafaiete, considering the final report of the CPI carried out by the Legislative House, which names by name several members of the Management of the Municipal Health Secretariat; and Considering the recommendation of the CPI to open an Administrative Proceeding (PAD) against those mentioned, the Municipal Health Council recommends the Mayor to remove all employees listed in the CPI from their functions until the investigation process is concluded.

Social Control understands that such action is essential for maintaining the transparency of the entire investigation process that needs to be carried out.

Among those cited are the Municipal Health Secretary, Rita de Kássia, and several employees pointed out in alleged irregularities.

If the mayor does not accept the decision, the Council will take the matter to the Public Ministry and justice. There is information that a political group will soon present a request to open a processing commission against Mayor Mário Marcus (DEM).

Read in full: