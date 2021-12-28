Health of Cuiabá issues alert for increase in cases of Influenza | Mato Grosso

The Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá through the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (CIEVS) issued this Sunday (26) an alert to the increase in cases of Influenza and search for health services in Cuiabá in December.

Data from the Municipal E-sus system show an increase of 24.98% in the care of diseases related to the respiratory system in Primary Care units in December, when compared to care in November, in the capital.

Influenza, or seasonal influenza, is an acute respiratory infection caused by viruses A, B, C, and D.

Virus A is associated with epidemics, it has a seasonal behavior, with an increase in cases occurring in the colder seasons.

Presents fever, chills, malaise, headache, body pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, joint pain, weakness, excessive nasal discharge and dry cough, and may also have diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, hoarseness, eyes red and watery.

Fever (temperature equal to or greater than 37.8°C) is the most important symptom and lasts around 2 or 3 days and normalizes around the sixth day of evolution.

Some conditions have a higher risk of developing complications:

Age over 60 years old or under 2 years old;

Pregnant women at any gestational age and postpartum women;

Indigenous population in villages;

And individuals with chronic illness.

To reduce the risk of acquiring or transmitting respiratory diseases, especially those with high infectivity, such as the Influenza virus, the best way to prevent the disease is to vaccinate each year, especially for priority groups, and that general measures be adopted for prevention and control, such as:

Frequent hand hygiene;

Use disposable tissue for nose hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and/or coughing and sanitize your hands after coughing and/or sneezing;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses and/or bottles;

Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of Influenza;

Avoid leaving the house during a period of disease transmission;

Avoid agglomerations and closed environments;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

The health service must be contacted immediately if you present any of these symptoms: