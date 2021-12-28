Health units have delays and patients on the floor in Campinas

Image taken by the patient shows a crowded Campo Grande UPA (Photo: Reproduction/Magda Silva)

Campinas health units registered a large flow of patients this Monday (27). At the Doctor Mário Gatti Municipal Hospital, the wait lasted at least five hours. In Ouro Verde, a woman lay on the floor while waiting. The Health folder admitted that demand was high (see below).

The situation was similar in other places, such as the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) Campo Grande and Mário Gatti-Amoreiras, formerly Metropolitano, which also received many people until the beginning of the night. “Nobody answers anybody. This is revolting,” said a resident who went to UPA Campo Grande.

The kitchen assistant Gabriela Aparecida couldn’t find a place to sit at the reception or outside the Ouro Verde Municipal Hospital. She decided to lie face down on the floor while waiting to be called. “There’s no more room and I’m here for hours. I’m weak and I can’t stand up,” stated the young woman.

At Mário Gatti, another patient said that she saw people giving up the service. “This before was crowded and there was no way to sit down. I arrived at 12:34 pm and it’s 5:00 pm. I was told to wait until 5:30 pm after being attended to,” explained the woman.

WHAT DOES THE CITY HALL SAY

When questioned, the municipal health department of Campinas said in an official note that “the teams of emergency rooms and UPAs are complete” and also admitted that “the wait in the care of urgent and emergency units is due to the increase in demand, mainly from cases of respiratory symptoms”.

The statement also highlighted that this was the first business day after Christmas and also detailed numbers comparing the average flow of patients with the movement recorded on Monday. In Ouro Verde, for example, an average of 70 cases of flu are treated per day. Until 4 pm today, 250 calls were made.

“At Mário Gatti-Amoreiras, assistance is, on average, 120 consultations per day. However, today more than 200 people were attended until 4 pm”, the text claims.

The note also says that all UPAs and hospitals in the municipal network meet everyone looking for services. “Patients go through risk classification and are treated according to the severity of each case. Less complex cases, without risk of death, are treated after emergencies”, concludes the Department of Health.

(With the collaboration of Jonatan Morel/EPTV Campinas)