Horizon Forbidden West Crawler’s new gameplay video and details

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

As part of your coverage of Forbidden West horizon, Game Informer released new details and a gameplay video of Creeper (Slitherfang).

The Crawler is one of the new machines for Forbidden West horizon. First, the Crawler can fire pressurized acid generated by a tank at the base of its throat. Given the extended range of this attack, shooting arrows at the acid tank to disable this attack and other orange colored components should be done as soon as possible.

Of course, acid isn’t the only weapon available to the Crawler. The rattle in its tail shoots out beams that produce a broad-range wave of electricity. The Crawler shakes the rattle just before firing, much like the warning signal on a real rattlesnake. The rattle is fragile, however, and skilled archers can highlight the tail with a few well-placed arrows. Best of all, you can pick up and use the rattle as a weapon against Slitherfang (although the machine has a resistance to shock damage).

Acid spit and a lighted tail are problematic, to be sure, but the Crawler’s “hood” can be its most dangerous element. The knots covering her neck trigger sonic pulses that temporarily deafen Aloy, slowing her movements and rendering her unable to attack for a few seconds. This can leave it vulnerable to further attack if players don’t fight to protect themselves. Game director Mathijs de Jonge described this attack as “hard to dodge”, so getting out of range when you see the attack being carried is your best bet.

While disabling these weapons by firing at certain parts can help undo the Crawler’s fangs, so to speak, its size and agility still make it a formidable enemy. He can quickly whip his body and coil structures to gain a higher vantage point for his ranged attacks. The Crawler’s attack pattern also changes depending on your health status, which means you’ll need to stay alert and not rely on the same strategy during the fight. In addition, Crawler is smart enough to knock Aloy down from any point she climbs, forcing players to keep moving.

“The snake has a series of attacks,” says Mathijs de Jonge. Sneak attacks aren’t effective against him either. like all creatures in Forbidden West horizon, Crawler killing can be accomplished in several ways. It is vulnerable to fire, ice and plasma based attacks, so it is ideal to use weapons with these attributes.

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.