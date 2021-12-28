Horizon Forbidden West gameplay shows giant snake

The website Game Informer released, this Monday afternoon (27), a small snippet of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West. In the content, Aloy appears in battle against the “Creeper”, a giant snake in the form of a machine, unprecedented in the world created by Guerrilla Games.

According to the vehicle, the Crawler attacks with pressurized acid, this one generated by a tank located at the base of its throat. Shooting arrows to break the tank must be done as quickly as possible in the fight, for the protagonist to avoid major problems.

Obviously, steel is not the snake’s only weapon. In the monster’s tail, a rattle shoots out beams that produce a wide-ranging wave of electricity. In fact, the machine even indicates when it will do it: by wagging its tail. Whoever separates this rattle from the robot will be able to use it as a weapon against the snake itself — although it has resistance to electrical damage.

Calm down, it’s not over yet. The Creeper has another trick up his sleeve: A weapon around his neck generates sonic pulses, which deafens Aloy and temporarily slows down his movement speed. According to the game’s director, Mathijs de Jonge, “it’s hard to dodge” the coup.

Finally, the giant snake is also quite agile. In addition to being able to wrap her body in structures to gain an advantage at high points, she uses her tail as a kind of whip. Apparently, it won’t be easy to face her.

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Details Revealed

