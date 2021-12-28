‘Horn’, Barbara advances on Christian equal to angry bull and takes ole· TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will freak out when she sees Christian (Cauã Reymond) applaud Janine (Indira Nascimento) standing at the literary award where she should be the center of attention. Blind with jealousy, the text thief will break her face when she accuses her husband of having an affair with the writer in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The dondoca’s sixth sense won’t be that bad, as the executive will be getting closer and closer to Lara (Andreia Horta) in Lícia Manzo’s serials. She, however, will miss the mark in the scenes that will be shown from next Saturday (1st).

Barbara will be in the poison after being unmasked by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas), who will have revealed her farce to Santiago’s family (José de Abreu). “She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story, but as she’s poor, low-level and poorly educated, your daughter took the laurels,” the personal trainer said.

Disappointed, Christian will force the woman to assume that he stole the work and will even force her to honor the glory of the former waitress. The antagonist played by Alinne Moraes will feel even more humiliated when she sees him thrilled with her rival’s victory — and which, in the preppy’s head, should be hers anyway.

The tight skirt will be the trigger for yet another crisis in the marriage of Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird), who, this time, will put the usurper to sleep on the sofa in the living room. She’ll even kick the bucket by suggesting that the manager has an affair with Janine and then having to pick him up from leagues away.

Janine (Indira Nascimento) on the nine o’clock soap opera

Realizing that he could lose his good life and his position at the supermarket chain, Christian will make the exemplary husband line to win back Barbara. He will once again manipulate her into believing she is crazy by proving that the distrust of the writer is absolutely unfounded.

The “king of gaslighting” will even mistreat Lara to make a face in front of her partner, scheduled to work as an intern on the Redentor project at Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant. The theater will be enough to make her not raise any suspicions about the gastronome.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal.

