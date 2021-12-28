Hospitalizations for flu soar in the city of SP and represent 23% of hospitalizations for respiratory syndrome | São Paulo

Flu cases in the city of São Paulo have soared since the beginning of December and represent more than 20% of admissions, according to a survey carried out by GloboNews based on figures from the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo.

According to the analysis, in the week of December 12 to 18 of this year, of the 920 people hospitalized with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in the city of São Paulo, 23% (213 people) had Influenza and 4% (37 people) had Covid -19.

In the previous week, from December 5th to 11th, of the 912 hospitalized with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, 15% (139 people) had Influenza and 6% (56 people) had Covid-19.

This was the week that registered an inversion between hospitalizations for SRAG.

A week earlier, between November 28 and December 4, the registered picture was as follows: 713 people hospitalized in the city with SRAG, 5% (37 people) with Influeza and 6% (46 people) with Covid-19.

In other words, there were still a greater number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 than with Influenza.

If we compare with the week of June 20th to 26th of this year, 66% of the total of hospitalized with SRAG (1516 people) had Covid-19 and only 0.13% (3 people) had Influenza. That week, 2,292 people with SARS were hospitalized across the city.

“The moral of the story is to see how the Influenza virus spent the whole year causing very little hospitalization (in proportion to the others and mainly in relation to Covid-19 and, in the last two weeks, it started to have a leading role among hospitalized patients”, explains Luiz Artur Vieira Caldeira, coordinator of the Municipal Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa).

“However, [a Influenza] it is a much less serious virus than Covid-19. If it weren’t for the vaccination process against Covid, she (Covid) would still be largely responsible for hospitalizations.”

The survey does not include data for the week of December 19 to 25 due to the recess in hospital services, which caused a delay in notifications of cases, according to the coordinator of Covisa. It is a number that will change a lot, which hinders any analysis, according to him.

On account of the growth of cases, the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS) expands from this Tuesday (28) the vaccination campaign against the flu.

The announcement comes amid the low demand for immunizing in health posts: this Monday, only 7,600 doses of the vaccine against Influenza were applied in the capital of São Paulo.

Starting this Tuesday, all people who have not yet been vaccinated against Influenza in 2021 will be able to receive the immunizing agent. The rule also applies to babies and children from 6 months of age. The city warns that the campaign is valid while supplies of vaccine in health services last.

Immunization takes place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. See the list of addresses here.

There is no need for an interval between the application of anti-Covid and flu vaccine, according to the City of São Paulo. It is even possible that both are applied on the same day.