Hospitals in Greater São Luís face overcrowding of patients with flu-like symptoms

Overcrowding was found in the Emergency Care Units (UPA) of Itaqui-Bacanga, Parque Vitória, Araçagi, Vila Luizão e Vinhais, in São Luís, and the UPA in Maiobão in Paço do Lumiar, as well as the Children’s Hospital .

With the high demand for care, there were patients complaining about the care. Mara Rafisa took her son to the UPA in Maiobão, as the child had a high fever. The mother reports that the queue at the health unit was huge and she had to look for the UPA in Parque Vitória to try to be seen.

“It’s absurd, we already came from the UPA in Maiobão, because there the line was going around the block. Then we came here and we have been waiting for more than two hours for assistance. I also have flu symptoms, body pain, headache, fever and seeking care. Here, everyone is thrown on the floor, treated as if they were a dog”, said Mara Rafisa.

Pedro Henrique was also at the UPA in Parque Vitória with flu-like symptoms.

“I have the flu, headache, malaise, body pain. I’m waiting for the service here to see if I’ll improve, I didn’t even go to work today”, he highlighted.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), patients with mild flu-like illnesses are being cared for in Basic Health Units. In UPAS, only patients with flu-like illnesses in moderate or severe conditions are cared for.

Also according to SES, in 2021, 175 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome associated with the Influenza virus have been reported in the Sivep Influenza system.

As for the H3N2 variant, the Secretariat registered the first confirmed case in Maranhão on December 22nd. The case is monitored by teams from the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (CIEVS).

The infected patient is a 10-year-old boy, who was attended in the private hospital network with symptoms of fever, cough and nasal obstruction and progressed to a cure.

SES informs that, so far, Maranhão has not registered any deaths from H3N2.

Some states in Brazil are facing an outbreak of flu, which has worsened with the H3N2 variant. According to the State Department of Health, all municipalities in Maranhão have already been oriented about the SES Alert Note in conjunction with the Central Laboratory of Maranhão (Lacen), which advises on the seasonality and increase of respiratory diseases in the country, as well as a Technical Note, warning about the circulation of Influenza A (H3N2) and other respiratory viruses, which described the epidemiological scenario of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and Flu Syndrome (SG) caused by Influenza in Brazil and Maranhão in the year of 2021.

For the population, the SES clarifies that in case of flu-like symptoms, the patient must seek assistance at the municipal health unit of reference.

SG AND SRAG EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SCENARIO BY INFLUENZA

SRAG epidemiological scenario in Brazil, 2021

In Brazil, from January 2020 to November 2021, 1,611,949 cases of SARS were hospitalized, with symptom onset up to SE 46, with 1,164,921 (72.3%) being confirmed for Covid-19, 18.7% ( 301,882) by unspecified SRAG, 0.9% (14,839) by other respiratory viruses, 0.3% (4,033) by other etiological agents, 0.1% (1,226) were caused by influenza and 7.8% (125,048) are under investigation.

SRAG epidemiological scenario in Maranhão, 2021

In Maranhão, from January 2020 to November 2021, 20,053 cases of SRAG were reported in SIVEP-Gripe, of which 14,583 were confirmed for Covid-19, 5,152 cases were registered as unspecified SRAG, 131 by other etiological agents, 17 by other respiratory viruses and 172 by Influenza.

care

For the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Flávia Bravo, the large number of flu cases is also related to the Darwin strain of H3N2, which is not among the Influenza variants covered in the vaccine available at health posts and private clinics .

But, until there is a vaccine that encompasses this variant, Flávia Bravo emphasizes the importance of taking the vaccine against other strains of Influenza and continuing to adopt preventive measures against respiratory viruses, such as using a mask, avoiding crowds and closed environments and sanitizing hands often. Another important point is not to leave home with flu symptoms, which are similar to covid-19. “The epidemic does not spread alone. We are the ones who transmit.”