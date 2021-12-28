How Putin restored Russia’s status as a global power after the collapse of the USSR 30 years ago | World

Thirty years ago, on December 25, 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader of the then Soviet Union (USSR), resigned from office and handed over his presidential powers to Boris Yeltsin, the newly appointed president of the Russian Federation.

That night, the Soviet red flag with the hammer and sickle symbols was taken down from the Kremlin and replaced by the Russian tricolor flag.

The next day, the Supreme Soviet recognized the independence of the Soviet republics and formally dissolved the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

End of the USSR (1991)

The sudden collapse of the USSR, a giant empire that controlled more than a dozen Allied states for 70 years and spread its geopolitical influence across half the world, was a seismic event that changed the world.

And it left the newly created Russian Federation mired in an identity crisis.

“Russia was never a nation-state as we understand this concept in the West. Russia was an empire, but never a nation-state,” says Mira Milosevich, Russia and Eurasia analyst at the Real Instituto Elcano in Spain, tells BBC News Mundo , the BBC’s Spanish news service.

“So, with the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Russia tried to create a Russian national identity, but it is a very complex process because Russia is a multi-ethnic, multinational country, with great traditions and very marked by its imperial past,” he adds.

During the 1990s, Russia sought to define not only this national identity but also its relationship with the West.

But after the fall of the USSR in the post-Cold War period, the United States and its Western allies stopped treating Russia as a “great power” as the USSR had been.

And the most important manifestation of this degradation was the expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in Eastern Europe, a region hitherto under the influence of Moscow.

In the opinion of observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin was referring to this when he said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”.

“It was the disintegration of historic Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” Putin said.

“We’ve become a completely different country. And what had been built over 1,000 years was largely lost.”

So, since taking power in 2000, Putin has made no secret of his determination to restore Russia’s status as a global power after years of alleged humiliation by the United States and its NATO allies.

And, as Mira Milosevich points out, Putin has succeeded in returning Russia to its strategic role as a world power.

“Putin sees himself as Russia’s savior,” says the analyst. “Because Russia’s attempt to make the democratic transition in the 1990s failed; there was a complete collapse and bankruptcy of the country.”

“Putin saved Russia and gave Russia back (its role) as a strategic player on the international stage,” he adds.

Indeed, after what was considered the “lost decade” of the 1990s in Russia, Putin insisted that the country be heard again on the international stage.

Putin worked as a spy for the KGB (Soviet Intelligence Agency) for 16 years when, in 1991, he decided to launch himself into politics.

After Yeltsin’s resignation in 1999, Putin became interim president and, less than four months later, was elected for his first term as president of Russia.

He holds the title of longest-lived leader in the Kremlin since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, who died in 1953.

A controversial national vote on constitutional reforms in April of this year gave him the chance to remain in power beyond his current fourth term, which ends in 2024.

Thus, Putin, 69, could remain in the Kremlin until 2036.

Critics say the president acquired during the Soviet era the traits that shaped his worldview.

“Of course Russia has returned to the international agenda, but not for positive reasons,” Natasha Kuhrt, a professor in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, UK, and an expert on security and foreign policy of Russia and Eurasia.

“It’s interesting to note that ten years ago (in the Kremlin) there was talk about how Russia needed to become more attractive. That it needed to use so-called ‘soft power’.”

“Now the tone has totally changed. No one (in Moscow) is interested in making Russia more attractive. All they want is to make Russia an actor, for Russia to get a seat at the table, for the world to recognize the Russia.”

“If that’s what Putin wanted, I think he got it, if we just think about strategic calculations,” says the expert.

As experts point out, Putin’s main priority in reversing the post-USSR decline was to prevent the advance of foreign powers into the former Soviet region.

In 2008, the Russian army invaded Georgia to prevent pro-Western President Mikheil Saakashvili from carrying out a military reconquest of the breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia, a Russian protectorate.

Had he managed to reunite his divided country, Saakashvili could have come much closer to his stated goal of making Georgia a viable candidate to join NATO.

Likewise, in 2014 in Ukraine, after pro-Western protests toppled Moscow’s ally President Viktor Yanukovych, Russia intervened militarily, first to annex the Crimean peninsula and then to support anti-Kiev rebels in Donbass, Russian-speaking region in eastern Ukraine.

As Mira Milosevich explains, these attacks were not part of Putin’s effort to re-establish the Soviet Union. It was, she says, a “historic principle of Russian national security”.

“This impulse to conserve the zones of influence comes from the concept of national security in Russia, to protect what it considers to be its national interest and is very marked by the historical experience of the country having been invaded”, he points out.

“What Russia wants is spaces between Russia and the potential enemy. And Russia sees NATO as the biggest threat to its national security and doesn’t want to have NATO on its own borders,” adds Milosevich.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia inherited much of the Soviet nuclear arsenal.

Although the country has substantially reduced its reserves, it is still the second largest nuclear force in the world.

In 2018, in his annual state of the nation address, Putin bragged about powerful new nuclear weapons.

Faced with hundreds of high-ranking officials and lawmakers days before an election that gave him a new six-year term, Putin set ambitious domestic goals and issued defiant warnings to the West, whom he accused of “trying to repress Russia.”

Putin said Russia had tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Sarmat, and argued that the country was forced to upgrade its nuclear arsenal after the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty). ) in 2002.

Putin said that in 2004 he warned the West that he would take such a step, but that the Western powers “didn’t want to talk to Russia.”

“Nobody really wanted to talk to us back then. Nobody heard us back then. So listen to us now,” Putin declared to thunderous applause in the speech broadcast live across the country.

Since then, Russia has continued to modernize its nuclear arsenal.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2021, Russia had about 50 more nuclear warheads in operational deployment than in the previous year.

Russia has also increased its overall military nuclear arsenal by about 180 warheads, mainly due to the launch of more ICBMs with multiple warheads and sea-launched ballistic missiles.

So today the world not only listens to Russia, but also fears it.

In his race to restore Russia’s global power, Putin also took on the responsibility of forging closer ties in regions that were already strategic to the USSR, such as Latin America.

“All representations at the diplomatic level and in international institutions formerly exercised by the Soviet Union are now exercised by Russia,” says Milosevich.

“And without a doubt Russia took advantage of and continued with the traditional historical relations that the Soviet Union had, for example, in Latin America.”

As the expert points out, Russia’s presence in Latin America is part of a broader international strategy, whose main objective is to “undermine the leadership of the United States in the region” and “compete with the other great emerging power, China”.

“Putin is a fantastic strategist, as he demonstrated,” says the analyst at Spain’s Real Instituto Elcano.

“He managed, for example, to put Russia on the Middle East council with much less economic, military or political power than the United States.”

“Russia is now an indispensable player, the only strategic player in the Middle East that engages in dialogue with everyone from Hezbollah to the King of Saudi Arabia,” adds Milosevich.

In addition, Russia is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — a seat it also inherited from the Soviet Union — which gives it veto power.

But Putin’s diplomatic, military and strategic successes failed to hide Russia’s main internal weaknesses: an economy overly dependent on energy export earnings (Russia is the world’s 11th largest economy by GDP), extensive corruption, infrastructure and provision social deficient and growing political and social discontent.

As Natasha Kuhrt points out, Putin has broadly defined his foreign policy with his opposition to the United States and the European Union, supporting “atypical” regimes and selling arms to those who can.

“Like the Soviet Union, which sold planes and weapons to African countries with a five-year maturity, that doesn’t necessarily mean having influence,” says Kuhrt. “That doesn’t mean these countries will be your loyal allies.”

“Russia sells a lot of weapons and that by itself doesn’t make it influential. You can build a nuclear power plant for a country, but that doesn’t mean it will be loyal to you. . ”

“Because, in terms of influence, (Russia) is not doing what China is doing, for example in Africa, where it is reaping huge long-term rewards in terms of investment.”

Today, Russia’s tensions with the West are at their highest.

The West accused Russia of deploying tens of thousands of soldiers near Ukraine in preparation for a possible attack.

The G7 (group of the seven richest economies in the world, made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) warned Moscow of “massive consequences” if it attacks Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Russia has no plans to launch a new attack on Ukraine and that the West appears to have convinced itself of Moscow’s aggressive intentions based on what it calls “fake news” by the Western media.

For now, the frictions between Russia and the West are unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

Putin may have already achieved his goal of making Russia a respected — and feared — actor in the world, but as Kuhrt points out, the president is unlikely to find a sustainable place for the country in the new world order, a place where he is treated as an equal partner .

“I think Russia is still trying to position itself in the world. And now with China’s rise it won’t be so easy,” he says.

“Maybe Putin thinks he knows how to do this, but that doesn’t mean he will be able to do it,” he concludes.