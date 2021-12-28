How to get rid of dandruff? See foolproof tips to get rid of this problem

Hey guys! Today, Tuesday, December 28th, we want to talk to you about a common problem: dandruff. Many people suffer from it for years or even their entire lives, facing the itchiness and discomfort it causes. And that’s why a lot of people wonder about how to get rid of dandruff. So, you’ll learn about the infallible tips here.

It was with this in mind that the team at homemade tricks decided to compile the most appropriate actions to help you achieve this purpose.. And for that, we look for the best information, to pass on the infallible (true) tips to end dandruff. In this sense, see what you can do to stop itching and other bad consequences caused by them.

What causes dandruff

Dandruff is an aggravation of a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis. What makes them appear is a desquamation process in the places affected by the pathology. In other words, Dandruff is the result of an inflammatory disease of the scalp.. Its appearance may be through a genetic predisposition. But it can also be triggered by a person’s unregulated health condition.

Therefore, anyone who wants to know how to get rid of dandruff should be aware that this is how they arise. Because that way it will be possible to offer the proper treatment. So, to avoid major problems, here are some basic precautions to be taken.

Inflammation control

This should be the first step for anyone who wants to get rid of dandruff. However, it is not such a simple thing to do. Then to control inflammation requires enormous precision., since there is a step by step to be followed and care will permeate life, most of the time.

The control of inflammation caused by seborrheic dermatitis is done with the use of an antifungal shampoo, as is the case with ketoconazole. It has the function of relieving itchiness. And then there is the need to use a shampoo, whose formula is indicated for sensitive scalps.

Other substances that help to stop dandruff

People use many products to sanitize their heads. Although dandruff sufferers can’t use just any. The products for those suffering from seborrheic dermatitis are specific formulations. Because there are formulas that fight dandruff. Some of them are:

Zinc pyrithione;

Olamine;

Cyclopyrox.

These substances are used to combat the fungi that cause seborrheic dermatitis. Therefore, are excellent for preventing and fighting dandruff.. Therefore, look for these substances in the shampoo you buy. This will be an excellent product for that purpose.

Basic care people should take to get rid of dandruff

In addition to the basic care with the hygiene of the head using the right products, there are also other cares that must be taken on a daily basis. This because some small everyday flaws favor the emergence of dandruff, especially in those who already have the predisposition. See some of them:

Eating excess fat, as this contributes to increased oiliness in the body; Give preference to washing your head with cold water. However, if you can’t, then use warm water. Hot water, never. Never get your hair wet. When you have finished washing your head, dry your hair immediately. Avoid constant and prolonged use of headdresses such as a cap and hat. Stay in control of your emotions as stress and anxiety also trigger dandruff-related problems.

Now, to complement what is being said here, watch the video below that talks about how to get rid of dandruff. In a very clear and didactic way, Dr. Lucas Fustinoni explains more about the topic. The video is also available on your Youtube channel.

