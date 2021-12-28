Hulk competes for “King of America” ​​and Galo ranks 6 nominees for the selection

Photo: Reproduction

By: Hugo Fralodeo, from Fala Galo, in Belo Horizonte

Two-time champion of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, top scorer in both competitions and owner of numerous individual awards throughout the season, Hulk crushes once again and is among the finalists of the 36th edition of the traditional “King of America” award, which elects the main player acting on the continent, awarded by the newspaper El País, from Uruguay, and may repeat the feat of Ronaldinho, who took the award in 2013.

Vice top scorer and Atlético standout in the Libertadores – competition which takes greater consideration in the election – Hulk left the previous list with 10 players, which had Nacho, who ended up out of the dispute, and competes for the title with Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo ; Gustavo Gómez from Palmeiras and Julián Álvarez from River Plate.

If he was left out of the dispute for the highest honor, Nacho is selected among the 55 players who may be part of the continent’s ideal team, alongside the Hulk himself and Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso and Zaracho. Among the coaches, Commander Cuca was also remembered and competes for the award for best coach.

Voting ends this Monday and brings together journalists from across South, Central and North America.

READ TOO:

Atlético shirt is already approaching BRL 60 million in sponsorships for 2022

Candidate for midfield Alvinegro, Éderson meets all the requirements for the vacancy

Adidas could earn more than 15 million for Atlético

Find out about the season for players on loan from Atlético