Ibovespa closed up 0.6%, above 105,000 points, with Magalu (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) pulling highs

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa closed up 0.63%, at 105,554 points in the trading session this Monday (27), which was marked by the low volume of negotiations, due to the end-of-year party period, and with retailers Magazine Luiza and Via as high highlights.

Thus, the Brazilian stock exchange took advantage of the rally Christmas Markets, which featured the S&P 500 hitting its 69th scoring record at its close, up 1.4% again, while the Dow Jones was up 0.98% and the Nasdaq was up 1.4%.

Despite health concerns, a South African study published in the scientific journal Medrxiv suggests that omicron, although it spreads at a worrying speed, has a chance of hospitalization up to 70% lower compared to the delta variant.

Given this, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, evaluates the latest data on Covid-19 before deciding whether or not to impose new restrictions. The country hit, on Christmas Eve, a new record of daily cases of the disease confirmed in one day.

According to Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora, the Brazilian stock exchange followed the optimism of international markets, as it struggled to finish the year above 105,000 points.

“It is worth highlighting the volume well below the average, which reveals a low interest on the part of investors in taking a position and the irrelevance of the session in the direction of the market in the very short term”, he highlighted.

For Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity, investors are already turning to expectations for next year, amid the still persistent challenges caused by the pandemic.

In a report, Guide emphasizes that the exponential growth in the number of cases in the US and European Union still sustains an environment of greater caution.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.42%%, quoted at R$ 5.638 in purchases and R$ 5.639 in sales. In the high of the day, however, the currency surpassed R$ 5.70, to R$ 5.706, while in the minimum it was R$ 5.634.

The rise of commodities helped in the movement, with oil jumping 2.62%, with WTI, and 3.38% with Brent type.

In the interest rate market, the main contracts closed down: DI for January 2023 dropped 0.01 percentage point to 11.63%; DI for January 2025 dropped 0.09 basis points to 10.56%; and the DI for January 2027 decreased 0.09 basis points to 10.47%.

The financial volume at B3 totaled R$15.787 billion.

Ups and downs of the stock market

The highlight of highs among companies was due to the retail sector, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) closing with a high of 9.36%; Via (VIIA3) advancing 8%; Americanas (AMER3), up 3.81%, and Lojas Americanas (LAME4), 3.96%.

Among the factors is the fact that the Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop) has disclosed that sales in shopping centers grew, in real form, 10% at Christmas 2021 compared to the same date last year, adding up, in estimate, BRL 204 billion.

In addition, the Focus bulletin data, with the downward revision of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) variation, helped retailers as well as healthcare companies such as Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and Qualicorp (QUAL3), which closed with highs, respectively, of 4.83% and 4.92%.

Another highlight was Positivo (POSI3), up 5.37%, after the company informed that it won the bidding process to produce and supply electronic voting machines to the Superior Electoral Court in 2022.

falls

Among the losses of the day, the airline companies stand out, after the reduction of the target price by Itaú BBA. Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) shares fell by 2.99% and 2.12%, respectively.

Also among the falls were protein exporters, as a reflection of the dollar’s decline against the real, such as Marfrig (MRFG3), -2.02%; BRF (BRFS3), -1.72%; JBS (JBSS3), -0.66%; and Minerva (BEEF3), -0.95%.

