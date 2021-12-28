Ibovespa drops, detached from stock exchanges abroad, and struggles to maintain 105,000 points

The Ibovespa opened with a slight upward trend on Tuesday (28), rising 0.06% at the close of auctions, to 105,615 points, but started to fall after about an hour of trading – at 11:10 am, the index retreated by 0, 80%, at 104,720 points, detached from the movement abroad, on a day of low market liquidity, due to the period between parties.

The international market extends the rally of the previous days, despite the increase in covid-19 cases in the United States and Europe and the high number of flight cancellations in the last week.

“The mood remains positive in global markets as the spread of Ômicron has not caused governments to take tough restrictive measures so far. As the variant even seems to be a milder version of the disease, analysts understand that Covid’s new wave will not be a risk to the global economic recovery”, explain analysts at XP Investimentos.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 even closed at its all-time high, highlighting, in addition to other factors, year-end trade data: according to Mastercard, sales grew 8.5% compared to 2020. 9:40 am, the future of the Dow Jones operates stable. The S&P 500 is up 0.05% and that of the Nasdaq, 0.21%.

Europe is also trending upwards, with Germany’s DAX advancing 0.74%, France’s CAC 0.58% and the STOXX 600 across the continent 0.60%. The stock exchanges in the United Kingdom and Ireland, countries that are being most impacted by Ômicron, remain closed due to the holiday of boxing day – important date for trade as it is a period known for settlements.

In Asia, the main indices closed on a high, with emphasis on the Nikkei, from Japan, which advanced 1.37%. Shanghai, China, rose 0.39%, HSI, Hong Kong, 0.24%, and Kospi, South Korea, 0.69%.

“The upward movement of risky assets in these last days of the year is a phenomenon known as the “Santa Claus rally” (or Santa Claus rally in free translation), which refers to the typical performance of risky assets to appreciate in value in the seven days after Christmas”, justify the experts at Guide Investimentos.

In addition, comments are that Asian stock markets continue to reflect the signal of greater support from the Chinese Central Bank (PBoC) to the economy amid the imposition of new lockdowns of the country and after an injection of liquidity of 200 billion yuan tonight.

Despite signs from the Chinese government, iron ore in Dalian was down 1.48% to RMB 666,500, or $104.66. In Qingdao, the drop was 3.04%, to US$ 119.44 a ton. Oil, in turn, advances: WTI is up 1.59%, to US$ 76.76, and Brent, of 1.35%, to US$ 79.63.

In Brazil, the markets reflect, in addition to the performance of international exchanges, labor data. The Pnad rate, which measures the number of unemployed people in the country, had a reading of 12.1%, compared to a consensus of 12.6%. “The sustainable increase in the level of employment is a solid argument in favor of a better performance of the economy in 2022”, say analysts at Levante Investimentos.

In addition, it is also worth noting the release of credit stock data, by the Central Bank, which brought a growth of 1.8% on a monthly basis, reaching R$ 4.58 trillion.

The commercial dollar advances 0.06%, to R$5.642 in purchases and R$5.642. The future rises 0.20%, to R$ 5.642. The Brazilian currency operates a little detached from its peers, since the DXY, an index that measures the performance of the American currency against others, operates stable.

In the futures interest market, the trend is also up. The DI for February 2023 increases 14 basis points, the one for February 2025 increases 0.19 basis points, and the one maturing in February 2029 increases 9 basis points.

The increase in the number of jobs tends to put pressure on the interest rate curve, as it boosts inflation. “In the overwhelming majority of cases, wages are almost entirely converted into consumption. Thus, a person who finds a job is one more consumer in the economy”, explains Levante.

In politics, the Congressional recess gives investors a break and Brasília has little chance of influencing the market.

