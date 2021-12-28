Ibovespa falls with the weight of Vale and fiscal on the radar By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market drops this Tuesday, under the negative influence of shares of Vale and steel companies, although the mood remains favorable to risky assets abroad.

At 11:30, the fell 0.72%, to 104,791.65 points. The financial volume was 3.5 billion reais. Liquidity remains low because of the year-end holidays — trading volume has been around half of what it was in early December trading.

Vale was the main negative contributor to the index, while Petrobras was at the opposite end.

Reducing fears over the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, combined with year-end optimism, continued to support stock exchanges in Europe, while indices linked to equities in the US reduced earlier gains.

The Ibovespa has not been blindly following the good mood of the international markets and has only increased in the last three complete trading sessions. Analysts highlight internal issues such as Brazil’s current bullish cycle and political and fiscal uncertainties as factors limiting the index.

On the fiscal scene, the delivery of positions by auditors from the Internal Revenue Service is on the market’s radar, in the wake of approval in the 2022 Budget Congress, with a reserve of 1.7 billion reais to readjust police salaries. According to Sindifisco, the release of these resources was possible through cuts in the revenue from the Revenue in 2022.

In contrast to the scenario of more caution, the fall in Brazil to 12.1% in the quarter ended in October, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, compared to expectations of a 12.3% rate in a Reuters survey with analysts.

– VALE ON (SA:) dropped 2%, CSN ON (SA:) yielded 0.9%, USIMINAS PN (SA:) dropped 1.9% and GERDAU PN (SA:) dropped 1.3%, after futures contracts yield 3.4% in Dalian on concerns about oversupply as mills will resume production in the coming months. In the case of Vale, there was still a setback in negotiations involving its joint venture Samarco – together with the Anglo-Australian group BHP – with creditors in talks for a bankruptcy agreement.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) had an increase of 0.3% and ON (SA:) operated stable. rose 0.7% in the international market.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) dropped 0.5% and BRADESCO PN (SA:) dropped 0.6%, after the release of monthly credit statistics by the Central Bank. The in Brazil rose 1.8% in November over October, while defaults in the free resources segment rose slightly, and the banking spread in the same segment rose to 23.4 percentage points.

– VIA ON (SA:) rose 0.2% and MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) fell 0.8%, after shares soared the day before with investor optimism in the retail sector.

– ASSAÍ ON (Assaí) (SA:) fell 3.3%, fourth consecutive low session.