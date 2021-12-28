Ibovespa Futuro opens on a high, in line with international markets

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa Futuro opened up 0.23% this Tuesday (28), in line with international markets, in a week of reduced financial volume, due to the end-of-year festivities.

Thus, the Brazilian stock exchange maintains the high movement of the day before, when it closed with a high of 0.63%, at 105,554 points, packed by the retail sector.

Better-than-expected unemployment data, which ended the quarter ending in October at 12.1%, should help investors in a good mood.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Overseas, investors continue with the Christmas rally of American markets, which yesterday led the S&P 500 to beat its 69th scoring record at its close this year.

This morning, world stocks and US market futures indices are trading higher. The Dow Jones Future registered an increase of 0.22%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.22% and the Nasdaq appreciated 0.43%.

This reflects the perception among investors that, despite health concerns and the higher speed of omicron contamination, hospitalizations are lower compared to other variants.

In the interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises 0.01 percentage point to 11.64%; DI for January 2025 fell 0.02 basis points to 10.54%; and the DI for January 2027 decreased 0.01 basis points to 10.46%.

The commercial dollar operates with a high of 0.16%, quoted at R$ 5.648 in the purchase and sale.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related