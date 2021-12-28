“I’d rather get shot in the knee,” says Josef Fares of including NFTs in his games

Josef Fares, creative director of It Takes Two, was asked recently by The Washington Post about the possibility of including NFTs in your games in the future. And, as you’d expect, the developer made a pretty straightforward statement about the matter.

“[Prefiro] be shot in the knee”, said Fares, who also spoke about how “games are art” and therefore should not be changed to include systems that encourage or force the player to spend money.

“I’ll say one thing: any decision you make in a game, where you have to tweak the design to make the player want to spend money, is wrong in my opinion. If you create a game with [objetivo de contar] a story, that’s wrong. Now, if I tell this to a CEO of a company, he will say I’m dumb because companies want to make money. But I would still say no. For me, games are art”.

In addition, Fares also criticized the game-as-a-service model, claiming that it will never make a project of the genre. “We will never do that. […] Focus on replay is not something in our games”, concluded.

It Takes Two is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Origin and Steam). Check out our review!