‘If I knew, I wouldn’t have even entered into conversation’

Internacional officially announced the arrival of its new coach, but its football executive took the opportunity to explain why Paulo Sousa did not close with the club.

THE International officially announced on Monday its new coach for the 2022 season. And it’s the Uruguayan Alexander “Cacique” Medina, 43 years old, who was in the Tallers, from Argentina. He signs a contract until December 2022.

The club, however, came to be close to a hit with another coach, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. The same, however, got it right with the Flamengo and is close to being announced as a red-black commander.

At a press conference, the colorado soccer executive, Paulo Bracks explained that what kept the club away from a deal with the Portuguese was the possibility of an auction for his hiring.

“There were two names used, so the caution in the survey, in the conversation made us direct us to the Medina. This negotiation stalled, and it stalls for many reasons, when there was this stall, we went for a second name,” he said.

“And this one advanced until the moment there was a word that made us withdraw from the business, which is ‘auction’. Internacional is not going to be auctioned, and if it had known that it would be an auction, it wouldn’t even have started conversations. Then, we returned to the target and there was a flexibility (of the Medina)”, he added.

Medina arrives at the club to replace the vacancy left by his compatriot Diego Aguirre. As a coach, he started his career in 2018 by National and has been at Talleres since 2019, a club he left at the end of this year.