In 2 years, C6 Tag has 13% of the toll payment market

In August 2019, fintech C6 Bank opened its operations and brought among its services the C6 Tag, which already holds 13% of the toll payment market.

Until then, the automatic toll payment system was dominated by a single company, which operated only with a credit card, in addition to having usage fees.

The C6 Tag came to innovate the market for toll and parking payments, as, before, only those who had a credit card had the possibility to obtain the tag. However, now with the C6 Tag, in addition to being a free service, the amount can be deducted from the checking account.

Bringing user convenience, the C6 Tag, in just 2 years, is already on par with the second place in the sector, which also has 13% of users.

C6 Highway Tag

In September 2021, another feature was included in the C6 Tag: the user has the option to pay R$5.00 monthly and obtain coverage on toll roads.

In case of accidents, the customer can have access to a tow truck available 24 hours a day, a free taxi to complete the trip within a distance of up to 400 kilometers from the accident site, and may even have accommodation, depending on the case.

In addition, the insured also has coverage of up to BRL 5,000 for damage to own and third-party vehicles.

What is the C6 Tag?

The C6 Tag is a sticker pasted on the car window that sends signals for the vehicle to go straight through with automatic toll and parking charges. The amount is debited from the C6 Bank account.

How to get the C6 Tag?

Firstly, you must download the app from C6 Bank ; Open a free account at C6 Bank; Request the C6 Tag; Receive the sticker at home; Unlock by app; Finally, you must stick the sticker on the car’s front window.

