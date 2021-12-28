In a video, Tiago Leifert speaks out after a controversy with Ícaro Silva and says he was attacked

Former Big Brother Brasil presenter Tiago Leifert spoke again this Monday (27) about the controversy involving actor ìcaro Silva. On Instagram, Leifert said he received attacks on the internet for his religion, Judaism, as well as attacks targeted at his family. In the videos, it says:

“Hi, I think you guys are fed up with the subject by now, maybe you don’t want to watch this video, okay, no problem. It really took me a while to come here, I think I lost the timing of the subject”, began Tiago. “But these last few days were important to cool the temperature down and to calm myself down too, because I thought I had written something super obvious, a simple statement even of how things work. But what I said was thrown to a place that is not mine, catapulted to places I don’t know and that’s not what I said. And you who follow me know that it was not what I said, they sent a message”, he explained.

“I was attacked because of my religion, I was attacked because of my family and I haven’t done that for a single time. I didn’t attack anyone’s family, I didn’t attack anyone’s temper, I didn’t attack anyone’s trajectory, I didn’t do it at all, my post is there, it’s just… And finally, in this delusion that happened in the last few days , in the last paragraph of a letter written to me, they gloat, they make fun of a problem I’m going through that I wasn’t prepared to talk about”, detailed the presenter, who announced his departure from Globo in 2021.

“And that pissed me off in a way that I thought wasn’t possible after so many years working in the media. I thought they weren’t going to make it, but I really stopped seeing everything and I was really upset with that last part, so I’ll ignore it for now,” he said.

He stressed that the video is not an apology. “If you were hurt by what I said, I’m really sorry because I didn’t mean to. But that’s not an apology, is it? I’m just really sorry, I’m sad. When I said and it was pretty clear… Let’s get back to the heart of the matter… ‘We probably helped pay your salary’, I was wrong. It’s probably not, we help pay your salary, yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s, Mion’s, everyone else’s. Just like everyone’s work at Globo, actors, actresses, technique, make-up, chambermaids, costumes, commercials, legal aids helped pay my salary, because I left”, said Tiago.

“I can’t see where the offense is in a simple statement like this, knowing that our work, everyone together, helps to pay each other’s wages. I am unable. If you take what I said and turn it into something else, I won’t follow it, I won’t go there because that’s not what I said,” he said.

For him, having been attacked by someone from Globo itself was a sore point. “So, when I wake up and see friendly fire, because it’s not a person from another station, it’s not a philosopher that I don’t have anything to do with… It’s a colleague, who’s there in the studio next door and who could, yes, be in the box… I don’t know, he’s there in the studio next door and he could have been invited [pro BBB]. I don’t know, I don’t know if it was. But he’s an interesting person, a great character. Him scorning our work in that way, calling it turd and mediocre, it’s obvious I reacted. And I would react again”, he warned.

“And I told him: you don’t have to like it, no one has to like Big Brother, but remember that we are part of the same thing: your job, mine, we help pay your salary, you help pay ours. This is simple for me. Taking that and turning it into something else is incredibly evil, man. Impressive. I don’t need to defend myself from anything, I just came here to clarify what I said. And where am I and what is the heart of this discussion, which is about ingratitude, about hypocrisy and about disrespecting people’s work,” he said.

“If, in order to defend against this, they take the discussion to another sphere that hurts other people and which is very serious, I’m really sorry, because that’s not what I said. I recorded this video hours ago and left it cooling down on my screen because I was terrified of posting, such is the delicacy of the situation and the cowardice they did to me. Cowardice,” he said. “Don’t speak that word. But I say it calmly because I know you are aware, you sent me many messages and I would like to finish by thanking everyone who defended me, thanking the people I don’t even know who defended me. Thank you very much!”, said Tiago.

He also talked about his departure from Globo. “And to end by saying that I no longer work at Globo, the 23rd was my last day, I still haven’t taken the resignation exam or anything like that, but the 23rd was my last day of contract. And even so, the Big Brother team changed my life, the show changed my life. And the Big Brother audience too, who welcomed me, changed my life and took me to another level professionally, that for you I can stand anything and do it all over again for you. I am extremely grateful for everything that we have gone through together over the last five years and I am immensely proud of everything that we represent for Brazilian television, for the history of Brazilian television. We can say that, now I can say that, I’m no longer there, so I can say it”, said Tiago.

“And it is very beautiful, very beautiful to see and that this whole story serves as an example. The behavior of the team over all these years. Even though it’s been a huge success, I’ve been with you since 2012, we started at The Voice… We never needed to belittle anyone to feel superior, we never needed to talk about anyone’s work so that we could enjoy our success. And that we continue like this. And that if we find it necessary one day to defend ourselves against something, let us defend ourselves too, without fear, because our work deserves it and you deserve it. We’re together!”, concluded the presenter.

