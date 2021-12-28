In addition to the fight between Allan dos Santos and Sérgio Camargo, the pocket base has other signs of a split; see the controversies

BRASÍLIA — In addition to the public discussion between blogger Allan dos Santos and the president of Fundação Palmares, Sérgio Camargo, which took place on Sunday with an exchange of insults, President Jair Bolsonaro’s base has shown other signs of rift in recent months. Bolsonaro’s alliance with Centrão parties and the retreat after acts of coup-like tone on the 7th of September have been some of the points of wear for the president with part of his voters.

The discussion between Santos and Camargo revolved around criticisms of the government made by the right-wing ideologue Olavo de Carvalho, who said that Bolsonaro used him “to promote himself and to be elected”.

One of the ministers appointed by Olavo, former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, has also been publicly critical of the federal government. In May, shortly after being fired under pressure from Congress, Araújo wrote that the government was transformed into a “technocratic administration without a soul or an ideal.” More recently, in November, the former minister said that “the government became the base of the Centrão” and that some of the members of the administration “never wanted to face the system”.

Another frequent critic of the alliance with the Centrão is also former minister Abraham Weintraub, who was fired after going into conflict with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In July, he wrote that he did not want Bolsonaro to be “totally in the grip” of the party bloc.

Weintraub is trying to articulate a candidacy for the government of São Paulo, but faces difficulties because Bolsonaro supports the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. Last month, he rebutted criticisms of his name: “Am I a communist and a traitor? More than the brindle dressed up as a right? I, who am from São Paulo, shouldn’t I go back to SP?”, he asked.

The former minister was one of those who came to the defense of Olavo de Carvalho after the criticism made by the president of the Palmares Foundation, calling those who identified the ideologue as a “traitor” as “crazy”.

Olavo was also defended by political scientist Silvio Grimaldo, a former special advisor to the Ministry of Education in the administration of Ricardo Vélez (another indication by the writer). Grimaldo classified Camargo as “a guy who brags about censoring books”, referring to his attempt to remove 300 books from the Fundação Palmares collection.

“It’s no surprise that a guy who brags about censoring books and doesn’t need them looks down on a guy who makes a living from writing books and who has caused a revolution in the publishing market,” the political scientist said on Twitter.

retreat displeased

Another episode that caused unease among the Pocketnarista base was the “declaration to the nation”, published in September, in which the president recoiled from criticisms made of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. The text, which was written with the help of former president Michel Temer, displeased the militancy.

Target of the inquiry that investigated undemocratic acts, youtuber and professor Emerson Teixeira broke up with Bolsonaro because he considered that the president did not act to help supporters who had been “persecuted”.

— I suffered all that is persecution for supporting Bolsonaro. And what did Bolsonaro do to protect these people like me? Nothing. Simply nothing. On September 7, 2021, we had a historic chance to change that, and the president did nothing. You didn’t do anything to protect people. Even with millions of Brazilians taking to the streets and asking him to act, he did not act. So why should I continue to support Bolsonaro? I won’t support it anymore,” said Teixeira, in a video published in early December.

‘Opportunistic’ and ‘Unhappy’

On Sunday, after Camargo mocked Olavo’s displeasure with Bolsonaro, Allan dos Santos called Camargo’s message “idiotic”.

“Brazil gave birth to a horde of illiterate people who, if they weren’t in politics, wouldn’t be able to teach a single miserable thing. They live off the salary they receive from the state and once they leave they won’t be able to organize a student union. That Sergio Camargo is one of them. The idiocy he spoke about Prof. Olavo de Carvalho is proof that if it weren’t for his little job, no one would ever know who this unfortunate man is,” wrote Allan dos Santos.

In response, on his Twitter profile, Camargo reproduced Santos’ message and called the blogger a “failed opportunist”. The president of the Palmares Foundation also stated that Santos’ speech would be a sign of “envy and contrary interest”, and once again minimized the impact of Olavo on the Pocketist ideology.