In four months, Regional Hospitals provided more than 77 thousand elective care

In four months, the Government of Mato Grosso, through Regional Hospitals managed by the State Health Department (SES-MT), carried out a total of 77,856 elective consultations, including consultations, surgeries, outpatient procedures and diagnostic services.

Elective care in the state had been paralyzed since March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and were resumed in July this year by the Mais MT Surgeries program.

From July to November 2021, the Regional Hospitals of Sinop, Colíder, Alta Floresta, Cáceres, Rondonópolis, Sorriso and the Santa Casa State Hospital, in Cuiabá, carried out 54,886 consultations, 3,660 outpatient procedures, 4,999 surgical procedures and 14,311 consultations in the Health Service Therapeutic Diagnosis Support.

The specialties served were in the area of ​​general surgery, general practitioner, cardiology, orthopedics, gynecology, pediatrics, neurosurgery, obstetrics, among others.

“We are in a task force that counts on the total commitment of all the professionals that make up the teams in our hospitals. Our goal is to drastically reduce the waiting list for elective surgery in Mato Grosso. For this, in addition to our hospitals, we also count on the work of municipalities and inter-municipal health consortia that presented proposals in the Mais MT Surgery program”, explained the State Health Secretary, Gilberto Figueiredo.

The program

With an investment of approximately R$ 105 million, the MT Mais Surgery program has the capacity to perform up to 138,000 procedures. The financial contribution will be destined to the payment of health establishments, whether public or private, that comply with the rules established by the SES.

So far, SES has validated 35 proposals approved by the Bipartite Inter-managers Committee (CIB-MT).

Among the requirements for the incentive is the accreditation of the establishment with the Unified Health System (SUS), the specification of the quantity of elective procedures to be attended and the service to be performed must complement the agreements already existing in the unit.

The transfer of the value will be made post-production. The action will be based on the SUS table and the incentives will be according to the complexity of each procedure. To integrate the program, it is also essential to feed the official billing systems of the Ministry of Health.

