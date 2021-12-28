In search of a defender: Botafogo probes Luiz Otávio, from Bahia, and Oliveira, from Atlético-GO

Hiring a defender is at the top of the priority list for the Botafogo in the market. With the possible Kanu negotiation for Corinthians and Gilvan’s departure, the sector is weakened. The board has names in sight: Luiz Otávio, from Bahia, and Oliveira, from Atlético-GO, please.

The two names enter a reality that Botafogo understands is viable for the 2022 season: players who do not have astronomical salaries and have proven, whether in the last season or not, that they can add to the team.

The money, for a change, is an obstacle for Botafogo, which has not yet announced any reinforcements for 2022. Alvinegro sought out Atlético-GO to sound out the situation in Oliveira, but Dragão did not even allow the conversations to go forward. The defender has a contract until December 2022, and Rubro-Negro would only negotiate him now through a transfer.

With Luiz Otávio, the situation is different. As Bahia was relegated to Serie B, the financial part can weigh – there is a considerable cut in the budget, something that Alvinegro experienced in 2021. Glorioso is interested in the athlete and hopes that Tricolor will facilitate negotiations with the defender , which also has a contract until December 2022.

Dedé’s name, free on the market since leaving Cruzeiro, is another one aired at Nilton Santos Stadium to reinforce Botafogo. The defender carried out a first battery of medical exams, but traveled to Mexico earlier this week with his family. Since he returned to Brazil in recent days, he still hasn’t had any news with Alvinegro.